 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Boys Soccer Highlights: Brady Olsen's game-winner caps Boiling Springs comeback; Northern pops Big Spring
HS Boys Soccer Highlights

HS Boys Soccer Highlights: Brady Olsen's game-winner caps Boiling Springs comeback; Northern pops Big Spring

{{featured_button_text}}
Soccer 1.JPG
  • Boiling Springs rallied to knock off Shippensburg 5-4 on Tuesday, erasing a 3-0 first-half deficit to pick up the season's first win. Brady Olsen scored the game-winning goal late in the second half, his second after intermission. Gavin Rauhut also added two goals and an assist, while Blain Berrier chipped in a goal and dime in the comeback effort.
  • Northern popped Big Spring 7-0 behind a four-goal performance from Sheperd Soisson, who also dished out a pair of assists. Ashton Davies chipped in a goal and assist in the victory. The Bulldogs were held to a single shot on goal and no corners, compared to 22 and 10 for the Polar Bears.
2020 HS Boys Soccer Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Camp Hill’s Julia Raich reacts after winning PIAA Class 1A title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News