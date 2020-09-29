HS Boys Soccer Highlights: Brady Olsen's game-winner caps Boiling Springs comeback; Northern pops Big Spring

- Boiling Springs rallied to knock off Shippensburg 5-4 on Tuesday, erasing a 3-0 first-half deficit to pick up the season's first win. Brady Olsen scored the game-winning goal late in the second half, his second after intermission. Gavin Rauhut also added two goals and an assist, while Blain Berrier chipped in a goal and dime in the comeback effort.
- Northern popped Big Spring 7-0 behind a four-goal performance from Sheperd Soisson, who also dished out a pair of assists. Ashton Davies chipped in a goal and assist in the victory. The Bulldogs were held to a single shot on goal and no corners, compared to 22 and 10 for the Polar Bears.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!