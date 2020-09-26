HS Boys Soccer Highlights: A.J. Knipe's late tally lifts East Pennsboro over Bishop McDevitt

- East Pennsboro's A.J. Knipe got the last-minute goal off a free kick from Jaren Beigh to lift the Panthers over Bishop McDevitt 3-2 Saturday. Knipe also had an assist in the win, while Beigh tallied two goals.
- Northern got the dominant 12-0 shutout over James Buchanan with Shepard Soisson tallying five goals and Connor Swope adding in a hat trick.
- Even through double overtime Shippensburg tied with West Perry 3-3. Travis Bigham had a goal and assist in the tie, while Karsten Braun and Dominic Frontino each had a goal.
- Trinity tallied the 2-0 shutout over Susquehanna Township, earning both goals from Gabe Deppen.
