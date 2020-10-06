HS Boys Soccer: Gavin Rauhut's hat trick, Boiling Springs relentless defense stifle Big Spring

BOILING SPRINGS — After a poor showing on Saturday against Greencastle-Antrim, Boiling Springs coach Matt Brenner expressed his desire for his Bubblers to put pressure on Big Spring and put them on their heels quickly.

His Bubblers did exactly that and beat the Bulldogs 6-0 in the first of the two annual showdowns in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division at Bud Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.

The Bubblers connected on their first shot of the contest as Brady Olsen took a pass from Josh Turner and beat Bulldog keeper Camden Shoemaker just 1:15 into the contest. The Bubblers (3-1, 3-1 Colonial) added two more scores before the 20-minute mark as Gavin Rauhut scored twice on headers from set pieces — one a corner and the other a long throw-in that he gathered and beat Shoemaker.

“Coach sent in the lineup and his instructions were to put pressure on and play aggressive,” assistant coach Chris Leese said. “I thought we got that early goal and we didn’t let up offensively. We cleaned it up pretty good defensively in the second half. We needed to do a better job of communication in the first half as to who was marking and who was taking the ball.”

