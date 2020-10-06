HS Boys Soccer: Gavin Rauhut's hat trick, Boiling Springs relentless defense stifle Big Spring

BOILING SPRINGS — After a poor showing on Saturday against Greencastle-Antrim, Boiling Springs coach Matt Brenner expressed his desire for his Bubblers to put pressure on Big Spring and put them on their heels quickly.
His Bubblers did exactly that and beat the Bulldogs 6-0 in the first of the two annual showdowns in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division at Bud Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
The Bubblers connected on their first shot of the contest as Brady Olsen took a pass from Josh Turner and beat Bulldog keeper Camden Shoemaker just 1:15 into the contest. The Bubblers (3-1, 3-1 Colonial) added two more scores before the 20-minute mark as Gavin Rauhut scored twice on headers from set pieces — one a corner and the other a long throw-in that he gathered and beat Shoemaker.
“Coach sent in the lineup and his instructions were to put pressure on and play aggressive,” assistant coach Chris Leese said. “I thought we got that early goal and we didn’t let up offensively. We cleaned it up pretty good defensively in the second half. We needed to do a better job of communication in the first half as to who was marking and who was taking the ball.”
The Bubbler defense, led by Riley Goodman and Ryan Yurk as well as keeper Carson Metzger, allowed the Bulldogs only one clean look in the opening 40 minutes. Big Spring had several looks from distance in the second half but Metzger was there to clean up everything.
Gavin Rauhut had a hat trick and Olsen added two goals for the Bubblers.
“I think the biggest difference is this group has been together and most of these kids are juniors and seniors. That extra year makes a big difference in development,” Leese said. “Olsen and Rahut played well together and controlled the direction of play.”
Camden Shoemaker, despite allowing five goals, had 10 saves in the first half, many of them rebounds from close range and in traffic off the 10 Bubbler corners.
Big Spring (1-3-1, 1-3 Colonial) was missing two starters, one to injury and one to an accumulation of cards.
“We just didn’t show up to play tonight — not much else to say,” Bulldog coach Scott Anderson said.
