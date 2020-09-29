HS Boys Soccer: Carlisle makes wait worth it with shutout win over Red Land in season opener

Carlisle (1-0, 1-0 Commonwealth) broke through in the match’s 30th minute off a restart from the defensive side of midfield where center back Ali Korkutovic unleashed a ball into the penalty box. Despite a Red Land player getting a head on it, Carlisle junior Joseph Jumadeen collected the deflection and poked the loose ball through and by Patriots’ goalkeeper Declan Gorman into the back of the net.

The goal lifted a weight off the Thundering Herd’s collective shoulders and boosted their confidence as the score remained 1-0 into halftime and through the second half as minutes ticked off the scoreboard clock.

“We got the goal early, and it helped us know we could compete with these other teams compared to last year,” Zach Richwine said.

Red Land (0-2, 0-2 Commonwealth) outpaced Carlisle in shots 5-2 and corners 5-0, but couldn’t erase the deficit the rest of the way. In the mad scramble of the waning minutes, the Patriots nearly found the equalizer, but Bryce Zeiders’ header was corralled by Herd goalkeeper Jacob Rossow, preserving the shutout and victory.

“We are thinking this could be the last game we play the season,” Richwine said. “It could be shut down at any moment. Finishing the game even when we’re tired or hurt, knowing that this could be the last game we play in high school, pushes us through.”

