HS Boys Soccer: Carlisle makes wait worth it with shutout win over Red Land in season opener

CARLISLE — A first-half goal proved to be the difference for the Carlisle boys soccer team in a physical, rain-soaked 1-0 victory over Red Land on Tuesday evening, the first game for the Thundering Herd.
Like all other sports teams, Carlisle initially had to deal with a delayed start to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then the Carlisle Area School District closed its buildings last week and canceled all extracurricular activities, including sports, because of COVID-19 cases.
That left the Thundering Herd with a very sparse schedule in the buildup to its season opener.
“We had a scrimmage last Tuesday and then off until a light practice yesterday to prepare for today,” Carlisle head coach Brandon Eiserman said. “I think it’s just a matter of getting the bodies back into the flow of soccer.”
The starts and stops of the preseason presented a challenge both physically and mentally to the squad. Carlisle athletic trainer Richard “Burkie” Burkholder was perhaps the busiest person on the sidelines Tuesday as Thundering Herd players were regularly cramping and forced to exit the game.
“To begin with, we’re not a deep team,” Eiserman said. “We have 15 field players as it is, and one’s out with a concussion. We were floating a lot of guys around. They all stepped up and played hard. It was a gutsy team effort.”
Carlisle (1-0, 1-0 Commonwealth) broke through in the match’s 30th minute off a restart from the defensive side of midfield where center back Ali Korkutovic unleashed a ball into the penalty box. Despite a Red Land player getting a head on it, Carlisle junior Joseph Jumadeen collected the deflection and poked the loose ball through and by Patriots’ goalkeeper Declan Gorman into the back of the net.
The goal lifted a weight off the Thundering Herd’s collective shoulders and boosted their confidence as the score remained 1-0 into halftime and through the second half as minutes ticked off the scoreboard clock.
“We got the goal early, and it helped us know we could compete with these other teams compared to last year,” Zach Richwine said.
Red Land (0-2, 0-2 Commonwealth) outpaced Carlisle in shots 5-2 and corners 5-0, but couldn’t erase the deficit the rest of the way. In the mad scramble of the waning minutes, the Patriots nearly found the equalizer, but Bryce Zeiders’ header was corralled by Herd goalkeeper Jacob Rossow, preserving the shutout and victory.
“We are thinking this could be the last game we play the season,” Richwine said. “It could be shut down at any moment. Finishing the game even when we’re tired or hurt, knowing that this could be the last game we play in high school, pushes us through.”
