HS Boys Soccer: Camp Hill reels off three second-half goals to defeat East Pennsboro 3-1

“That one goal is what I think got us back into the game and got us moving again,” Nelson said.

At 52:04, Camp Hill went ahead, as senior Marko Balić maintained possession from the corner dribbling before centering a pass to freshman Ty Kirchhoff, who finished the score. Less than three minutes later, Nelson added his second of the game to finalize the scoring.

“In the first half, East Penn had us locked up,” Camp Hill head coach Justin Sheaffer said. “It’s a testament to these guys. The second half, they figured out the attack, they figured out how to break them down, and we created a number of chances.”

The Panthers have been dealing with numerous injuries that coincide with their four-game losing skid. And for one half, they battled and took it to their neighbors before running out of gas.

“We’re like the walking wounded right now,” East Pennsboro coach Adam Bruner said. “It was those guys just finding the energy to come out and go. The shame of it is that it’s a glimpse of what we are when we’re healthy. We just ran out of legs.”

Moore did his best in between the pipes gathering nine saves, but Camp Hill was relentless in outshooting East Pennsboro (7-5-1, 6-3-1 Capital) 13-2 in the second half.