HS Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs sweeps Shippensburg; Josh Turner has two assists in win

BOILING SPRINGS — Boiling Springs swept its season series with Shippensburg with a 2-1 victory at Bud Ecker Field Thursday night.

The Bubblers won a wide-open 5-4 affair in the rain in the first contest at Memorial Park in Shippensburg, and this game was not much different other than the weather.

Boiling Springs (5-2, 5-2 Colonial) has Northern and Greencastle-Antrim next week, both of the teams the Bubblers have lost to, so the focus was on playing better to be prepared for them.

Shippensburg (3-3-3, 2-3-3 Colonial) was a bit quicker to the ball early in the first half of the game, but the Bubblers had the better chance to score. A throw-in by Josh Turner found the head of Brady Olsen, but his nod was just over the crossbar and goalkeeper Collin Taylor.

Several minutes later, the Bubblers cashed in to take an early lead. A loose ball rolled to Turner, who flicked it with the outside of his foot past a defender and Ethan Dague ran onto it and slipped it past Greyhound keeper Taylor at the 18:29 mark.

Travis Bigham and Dominic Frontino created dangerous chances against the Bubbler defense, but Ryan Yunk, Collin Harris, and Jacob Sibert always seemed to be in conjunction with each other to dispel any real opportunities.