HS Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs sweeps Shippensburg; Josh Turner has two assists in win

BOILING SPRINGS — Boiling Springs swept its season series with Shippensburg with a 2-1 victory at Bud Ecker Field Thursday night.
The Bubblers won a wide-open 5-4 affair in the rain in the first contest at Memorial Park in Shippensburg, and this game was not much different other than the weather.
Boiling Springs (5-2, 5-2 Colonial) has Northern and Greencastle-Antrim next week, both of the teams the Bubblers have lost to, so the focus was on playing better to be prepared for them.
Shippensburg (3-3-3, 2-3-3 Colonial) was a bit quicker to the ball early in the first half of the game, but the Bubblers had the better chance to score. A throw-in by Josh Turner found the head of Brady Olsen, but his nod was just over the crossbar and goalkeeper Collin Taylor.
Several minutes later, the Bubblers cashed in to take an early lead. A loose ball rolled to Turner, who flicked it with the outside of his foot past a defender and Ethan Dague ran onto it and slipped it past Greyhound keeper Taylor at the 18:29 mark.
Travis Bigham and Dominic Frontino created dangerous chances against the Bubbler defense, but Ryan Yunk, Collin Harris, and Jacob Sibert always seemed to be in conjunction with each other to dispel any real opportunities.
The Bubblers added their lead on a great team play from Harris. He dribbled out of traffic and sent a long ball down the right side to Turner, who gathered it and dropped a parallel pass to Matt Furlong. Furlong didn’t miss and beat Taylor for the 2-0 lead, with just under five minutes left in half.
“I think this team is more focused and connected overall,” Olsen said. “We have all grown up and played together through the South Middleton Association and into the high school. We just seem to be more connected. Josh Turner had two great assists tonight and other guys stepped up all night.”
Jacob Cramer of Shippensburg had a couple of long boots off of restarts, but Bubbler keeper Carson Metzger was there to clean them up.
Travis Bigham cut the Greyhound deficit to one on a great individual effort. He picked up a loose ball and dribbled right around the edge of the Bubbler defense and was able to slot a ball into the far corner on Metzger.
“This game tonight was a bit different because that 5-4 game was a wide-open in-the-rain game,” Bubbler coach Matt Brenner said. “We tried to play a bit more possession-oriented game. They were playing a high line and we thought we could use a few angle balls to get in behind them to create chances. One thing we did the first time was give up the ball in the middle of the field and we didn’t want to do that tonight. I thought Brady Olsen, Daniel Decker, and Collin Harris did a good job of controlling the middle of the field. Collin especially became more of a holding back but leading the attack on defense.”
