HS Boys Soccer: Big Spring, Carlisle battle to tie after Cace O'Burn equalizer

The Herd tied the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick by Joseph Jumadeen early in the second half. The junior striker ran onto a loose ball and was tripped by the keeper, resulting in the penalty kick.

Jumadeen added a second goal just minutes later as he fielded a ball, spun right and buried it from outside the 18-yard box for a 2-1 Herd lead.

“We keep telling the kids to work on the things they can control and play the game that way,” Herd coach Brandon Eiserman said. “We have a tendency to talk too much to the officials and not play the way we are capable of playing. We saw some things that we can certainly work on to improve, but it is tough when you play every other day. You don’t get a chance to practice much. Jumadeen had both goals for us today, but we didn’t do a good job of connecting passes in the offensive end.”

Cace O’Burn finally got the Bulldogs even when he connected on a penalty kick with 13 minutes left.

Both teams had opportunities over the two overtime periods, but both defenses and keepers preserved the tie.

The game resulted in two yellow cards (one for each team) and one red for Carlisle. The red card came in the first half and the Herd played the second half down a player.

