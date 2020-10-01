HS Boys Soccer: Big Spring, Carlisle battle to tie after Cace O'Burn equalizer

NEWVILLE — It’s not often Carlisle and Big Spring face each other, despite their proximity.
But the boys soccer teams get together once a year, and it is usually a dandy. This year was no different as the two teams battled to a 2-2 double-overtime tie at Big Spring Thursday night.
Because of COVID-19 and the shortened schedule, teams haven’t had much practice time. Struggling early, the Bulldogs needed a game to focus on fundamentals and gain confidence in their play. The Thundering Herd needs to work on playing together after last week’s shutdown.
“A tie against a school like Carlisle is a win for us. Whether it ended 2-2 or even if we lost 3-2, I consider it a positive result for us,” Bulldog coach Scott Anderson said. “After losing to Northern Tuesday 7-0, we preached focusing on fundamentals and working together. We are dealing with injuries and we aren’t that deep, so we need to continue to move guys around to get some guys experience. Camden Shoemaker kept us in that game early with some big saves.”
The Herd (1-1, 1-0 Commonwealth) controlled the contest early but couldn’t gain the advantage due to the strong net minding of Camden Shoemaker, who made three early saves.
Big Spring finally tallied the initial goal as a Bulldog corner wasn’t cleared and Mason Palmer drilled one past Carlisle’s Jacob Russow.
Support Local Journalism
The Herd tied the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick by Joseph Jumadeen early in the second half. The junior striker ran onto a loose ball and was tripped by the keeper, resulting in the penalty kick.
Jumadeen added a second goal just minutes later as he fielded a ball, spun right and buried it from outside the 18-yard box for a 2-1 Herd lead.
“We keep telling the kids to work on the things they can control and play the game that way,” Herd coach Brandon Eiserman said. “We have a tendency to talk too much to the officials and not play the way we are capable of playing. We saw some things that we can certainly work on to improve, but it is tough when you play every other day. You don’t get a chance to practice much. Jumadeen had both goals for us today, but we didn’t do a good job of connecting passes in the offensive end.”
HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle girls volleyball gets first win in home opener, sweeping Mechanicsburg
Cace O’Burn finally got the Bulldogs even when he connected on a penalty kick with 13 minutes left.
Both teams had opportunities over the two overtime periods, but both defenses and keepers preserved the tie.
The game resulted in two yellow cards (one for each team) and one red for Carlisle. The red card came in the first half and the Herd played the second half down a player.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!