High School Soccer: Cumberland Valley boys finish strong, Carlisle girls upset CV and more from Wednesday

The Cumberland Valley boys soccer team saw the end of its winning streak and its hope for a share of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown with a 3-0 loss at State College Monday, but the Eagles bounced back with a 4-0 win over Carlisle Wednesday night at Eagle View field to punctuate their regular season.

Drew Masson, Zac Slevin, Grant Gerstner and Andrew Duncan all netted goals for the Eagles (11-4-2, 9-3-0 Commonwealth), who sat in the No. 3 spot of the District 3 Class 4A power rankings as of Wednesday night.

Carlisle (7-11, 3-9) finished the regular season with losses in its final three contests that bumped the Thundering Herd to the No. 17 spot in a Class 4A field that advances the top 16 to the postseason.

Hershey tops Mechanicsburg in OT: Hershey earned the upper hand in the first round of the two-game Mid-Penn Keystone regular-season series with Mechanicsburg thanks to a tie-breaking penalty kick with five minutes left in regulation. In Round Two at Mechanicsburg Friday, the Trojans (14-3, 10-2 Keystone) struck in the final minute of the second overtime period to complete the sweep. The loss ended a winning streak of four games for the Wildcats (12-5-1, 7-4-1), who got a goal from Travis Miller, in their regular-season finale.

District 3 power rankings: boys | girls

Bubblers bump Camp Hill: Second-half goals from Matt Furlong and Tristan Seiber gave Boiling Springs a lead, and the Bubblers withstood a goal from Camp Hill’s Ty Kirchhoff in a 2-1 nonleague win on their home turf.

As of Wednesday night, the Bubblers (11-5-1) had moved into the No. 14 spot in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings that advance the top 16 teams to the playoffs. Camp Hill (9-7-1) sat in seventh place in Class 2A, aiming for a spot on the 10-team postseason bracket.

Mid-Penn Girls

Carlisle upsets Cumberland Valley: Goals from Aliah Ring and Maia Iannuzzi, and five saves from Addison Bolz lifted Carlisle to a 2-0 win over Cumberland Valley Wednesday in Carlisle. Ring opened the scoring 16 minutes into the second half, and Iannuzzi added the insurance goal 10 minutes later for the Thundering Herd (7-9-2, 4-6-2 Commonwealth), who picked up standings points in three of their final four regular-season games. Goalkeeper Kylie Coulston made a pair of saves for the Eagles (9-3-2, 9-2-1), who had lost just one game between their season-opening setback to North Allegheny and Wednesday.

Mechanicsburg, Cedar Cliff earn 1-0 victories: Mechanicsburg and Cedar Cliff both earned 1-0 decisions Wednesday night. The Wildcats (11-7, 9-3 Keystone) held off Hershey 1-0 in their conference finale, taking the lead on Kyra Dillon’s goal in the 53rd minute. Ari Frey made eight saves to preserve the shutout for Mechanicsburg, which won its final two regular-season games to steady itself after a three-game skid.

Meanwhile, the Colts (6-8-2, 3-6-2) topped Chambersburg 1-0 thanks to a goal from Olivia Jones in the 43rd minute. Cedar Cliff had not won since a 1-0 victory over Carlisle Sept. 22 and looks to close out the regular season with momentum when it hosts State College in Thursday’s finale.

Wednesday's Scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 4, Carlisle 0

Chambersburg 3, Cedar Cliff 0

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 2, Mechanicsburg 1 (OT)

Nonleague

Boiling Springs 2, Camp Hill 1

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 2, Cumberland Valley 0

Cedar Cliff 1, Chambersburg 0

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 1, Hershey 0

Thursday's schedule

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.