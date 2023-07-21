A pair of local youth soccer teams advanced through pool play and into the semifinals of the 2023 USYS National Championships in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Keystone FC Premier 06 girls, from Mechanicsburg, posted a 2-0-1 record in Bracket A of the 17u division, and Penn FC Youth Lightning 2004, a Lower Dauphin club, went 3-0-0 to win Bracket B in the 19u division.

They Keystone girls defeated a team from North Carolina’s Wilson Youth Soccer Academy 1-0 Tuesday and topping a Michigan Rangers FC team 3-1 Thursday after playing to a 2-2 tie against Alaska Rush Wednesday, earning a semifinal matchup against Texas’ SC Solar South 06G Adames scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.

Keystone’s roster includes Kate Collins, Kira Gross, Delaney McGrath, Kameron Rase, Evalyn Stoner and Ella Wineka (Cumberland Valley), Addysen Fitzgerald and Sophia Julias (Carlisle), Liv Goretski and Sydney Waits (Northern) and Alayna Williams (Mechanicsburg).

Penn FC outscored opponents 13-0 in three games, blanking Nationals Soccer Union (Michigan), Galaxy SC (Illinois) and New Mexico Rush. Awaiting Penn FC in the semifinals is North Oaks Soccer Club with kickoff between the two sides set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Mechanicsburg graduate Julia Mayernick is among the players on the roster for Penn FC, a club that captured a national title at the 17u level in 2021.

Keystone FC's Premier 07 boys, Premier 08 girls, Premier 09 girls and Premier 10 girls, and Penn FC's Youth 2005 girls, 2007 girls and 2008 girls also participated in the national tournament.

