Coming into the 2023 regular season, the Northern girls soccer team knew it had many of the ingredients that had fueled the program's first run to the state tournament since 2016, returning an experienced goalkeeper, a quick and active backline, athletic midfielders and forwards who can finish.

Among the familiar faces, one of the team’s newcomers helped the potent Polar Bear attack put away Mechanicsburg in a season opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Mechanicsburg’s Northside Elementary School.

Sophomore forward Taelyn Townsend scored a goal and added an assist in the second half of a 3-0 Northern victory, providing the Polar Bears a spark from the bench.

“She’s instant energy,” Northern head coach Seth Lehman said of Townsend. “She’s fantastic. She gives us energy. She gives us some one-on-one ability. I think she worked her butt off today.”

With the Polar Bears leading 1-0, Townsend struck for her first varsity goal in the 64th minute on a pass from senior forward Megan Ressler.

Eight minutes later, a Townsend pass set up the Bears’ other senior forward, Liv Goretski, for her first goal of the season. It put the game out of reach from a Mechanicsburg team that had threatened to claw back into it behind a counter attack and key saves from goalkeeper Lauren Lebo.

“We needed to get more than one goal,” Lehman said, “and (Townsend) provided some sparks and did really well for us. I’m really proud of her.”

Abby Freese had given the Polar Bears a 1-0 lead with a header on a corner kick from Ally Bechtel in the 25th minute. Northern’s midfielders had established consistent possession for the Polar Bears, who felt unsatisfied with the one-goal lead they took into halftime.

“We knew that we should have put more away in the first half,” Townsend said, “and that made us want it more.”

Wanting it more has been a theme for the Polar Bears heading into the 2023 regular season, which continues Saturday with a Mid-Penn Colonial Division opener at West Perry.

Last fall, Northern came within a hair of earning a share of the division title with Greencastle-Antrim, suffered just one loss in the regular season and settled for third place in the District 3 Class 3A tournament after falling to eventual champion Lower Dauphin in the semifinals.

But with a taste of success, a healthy number of returning players and program depth that includes players, like Townsend, who are ready to contribute, Northern wants to build on its recent success.

“They understood what happened last year,” Lehman said, “but they also understood what’s coming up this year. I think we kept the momentum going. The girls did a great job in the offseason, and today was a great, great start to the season for us.”

Photos: Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg face off in girls soccer scrimmage