A pair of local youth soccer teams suffered losses in the semifinals of the USYS Nationals Saturday at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Keystone FC Premier 06 girls, from Mechanicsburg, dropped a 3-1 decision to Solar SC South of South Carolina in the 17u semifinals.

Meanwhile, Penn FC Youth Lightning 2004, part of the Lower Dauphin Youth Soccer Club, fell 2-1 against Minnesota’s North Oaks Soccer Club Blast 04, which went on to win the 19u championship Sunday.

Local players on Keystone’s roster included Keystone’s roster were Kate Collins, Kira Gross, Delaney McGrath, Kameron Rase, Evalyn Stoner and Ella Wineka (Cumberland Valley), Addysen Fitzgerald and Sophia Julias (Carlisle), Liv Goretski and Sydney Waits (Northern) and Alayna Williams (Mechanicsburg). Mechanicsburg’s Julia Mayernick played for Penn FC.

