Sentinel Staff
Christopher scored a pair of goals and had two assists for Eagle FC in a 6-0 win over Morris Elite FC.
Tim Gross
A pair of local youth soccer teams suffered losses in the semifinals of the USYS Nationals Saturday at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
The Keystone FC Premier 06 girls, from Mechanicsburg, dropped a 3-1 decision to Solar SC South of South Carolina in the 17u semifinals.
Meanwhile, Penn FC Youth Lightning 2004, part of the Lower Dauphin Youth Soccer Club, fell 2-1 against Minnesota’s North Oaks Soccer Club Blast 04, which went on to win the 19u championship Sunday.
Local players on Keystone’s roster included Keystone’s roster were Kate Collins, Kira Gross, Delaney McGrath, Kameron Rase, Evalyn Stoner and Ella Wineka (Cumberland Valley), Addysen Fitzgerald and Sophia Julias (Carlisle), Liv Goretski and Sydney Waits (Northern) and Alayna Williams (Mechanicsburg). Mechanicsburg’s Julia Mayernick played for Penn FC.
Photos: Eagle FC wins USL W Eastern Conference title
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 during their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 in the USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 during their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 during their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 during their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 during their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 during their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 during their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Emily McNesby, front, blocks Morris Elite SC's Juliana Osterman, back, from getting to the ball during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Meg Tate heads the ball away from Morris Elite SC's Elizabeth Gallagher, right, during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Emily McNesby controls the ball during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Meg Tate controls the ball during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Meg Tate controls the ball during the first half of the USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Nia Christopher, left, drives the ball around Morris Elite SC's Elizabeth Gallagher during the first half of the USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Courtney Butlion, right, gets tangled up with Morris Elite SC's Samantha Kroeger, center, at the goal during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Emily McNesby, left, controls the ball in front of Mirris Elite SC's Bridget Dujets during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Courtney Butlion, right, intercepts a pass indended for Morris Elite SC's Olivia Redden during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Nia Christopher gains control a the loose ball during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Courtney Butlion, left, reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of the USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Melina Descary drives the ball down the field during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!