Red Land had rallied at halftime Thursday night and went to work right away, attempting to cut into Carlisle’s 2-0 advantage on a damp evening at the Thundering Herd’s turf field. The Patriots prodded and threatened, but the Herd answered with a squall of pressure at the other end, and with 27:30 remaining, the ball found the foot of Julia Ring.

The freshman didn’t miss.

Ring’s shot curled over Red Land goalkeeper Hannah Cline, kissed the upper portion of the netting and dropped as the Carlisle bench roared and the Carlisle players celebrated on the field.

Ring’s dagger complemented earlier goals from Sophia Julias and Olivia Baldwin, and Carlisle, which bounced back from a 4-0 loss at Central Dauphin Tuesday, handed the Patriots their first loss of the season with a 3-0 decision in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup.

“I guess we learned that we can bounce back,” said Carlisle assistant coach Bailey Bzdak. “It was a tough loss the other day. It was a rough one. We started out pretty good, and then it kind of went not our way. But coming back, we had a hard practice yesterday. We came out ready. We regrouped and kind of flushed that game, and we were ready for Red Land tonight. I think we showed that.”

The Thundering Herd (4-1, 1-1 Commonwealth) got an early push from their forwards – Ring alongside seniors Olivia Baldwin and Maia Iannuzzi – who pressured the Patriots and disrupted Red Land’s attempts to generate a counter attack. Their reward came at 4:50 when a pass from Addysen Fitzgerald spring Julias, who gained a step on the Red Land defenders and netted the game’s first goal.

“Our mindset was definitely really good. We wanted come out really powerful, and we had a lot of energy. We really just wanted to take it to them with everything we have, and I think we did that perfectly.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Elisabeth Bordner made sure the momentum stayed intact, fighting off a shot from Red Land’s Natalie Danner right after the opening goal. Bordner made eight saves for her third shutout of the season.

“Their keeper came up with some big-times,” said Red Land coach Jamie Miller.

At the other end, Cline (seven saves) fought to keep the Patriots (5-1, 1-1) within striking distance, diving to deflect a Baldwin shot in the 29th minute.

But Baldwin buried the Herd’s next chance on a through ball from Avery Fitzgerald at 31:20.

Beyond locking down the potent Patriot offense, the Carlisle back line – anchored by seniors Addysen Fitzgerald, Kiley Hacker and Aliah Ring – generated chances at the other end.

“Our defense is really solid this year,” Bzdak said. “It’s a lot of veteran players, a lot of seniors out there, so we have a lot of confidence in them. I think they did well with utilizing Elisabeth, our goalkeeper, and being patient, playing to feet and getting it out when they needed to.”

The Thundering Herd weathered more pressure from the Red Land over the final 40 minutes, the kind of pressure that had paced the Patriots to a string of five wins to open the regular season.

“I think we rebounded in the second half,” Miller said. “We had them locked in for I don’t know how many minutes in the second half. We came out, locked them in, played a lot better, and we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Instead, Julia Ring found a way to finish. Starting as a freshman, and the youngest of three sisters who all played for the Herd, she soaked in the celebration of her first varsity goal with her older teammates.

“It’s such an honor,” she said. “It’s just inspiring to be with them because I watched them when I was younger. I looked up to them, and now I’m here with them. I just think it’s so special.”

