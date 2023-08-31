It's been a busy first week in local girls soccer. Here's a look at some of the highlights so far.

Maury’s milestone

Trinity kicked off its regular season with a 6-1 decision over diocesan foe Lancaster Catholic. Six different players scored goals for the Shamrocks, who last took the field together in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. Among the goal scorers was senior striker Frances Maury, who registered her 100th career point with the Shamrocks’ third goal of the night in the 27th minute.

Abby Spahr, Abby Stair, Maria Scherr, Sara Crowell and Alexus Goshorn also recorded Trinity goals. Shcerr added an assist to her ledger, and Caroline Cunningham finished the night with a pair of assists. Julianna Prokop made three saves on four Lancaster Catholic shots.

The Shamrocks stay within the Diocese of Harrisburg Saturday as part of a showcase at York Catholic. Trinity is scheduled to face the hosts at 5 p.m.

Red Land on a roll

No team in the area has been as busy as Red Land in the first week of the regular season. The Patriots played four games total, including three in three days from Monday through Wednesday, but the results have been positive.

Red Land has won all four of its games by shutout, blanking opponents by a combined score of 26-0. Natalie Danner scored eight of the goals and assisted on three others. The senior forward accounted for the only offense in Red Land’s 1-0 victory at South Western Tuesday, breaking a scoreless tie in the 48th minute.

The Patriots defense has allowed nine total shots in the team’s four games. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Cline has stopped all nine.

After its stretch of three games in three days, Red Land has almost a week off before putting its shutout streak on the line Tuesday at home against State College in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener.

Mustangs’ revenge

West Perry’s 2022 season ended with a 1-0 loss at Millersburg in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A tournament. The Mustangs opened their 2023 season with a bit of revenge Monday night in Elliottsburg, blanking Millersburg 2-0.

Senior Susie Gleason, coming off a team-leading 18-point season in 2022, opened the scoring in the 45th minute. Jalinn Kell added an insurance goal in the 62nd minute off a pass from Jadyn Jones.

After their first season-opening win since 2018, the Mustangs stay at home Thursday to host Mifflin County at 6:30 p.m.

Free kicks

Carlisle won a pair of 3-0 road decisions at Mifflin County and Gettysburg to improve to 2-0 … Mechanicsburg bounced back from Saturday’s 3-0 setback against Northern to defeat Northeastern 3-0 Tuesday behind a goal and an assist from Alayna Williams and three saves from sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Lebo … Ava Kitner and Madison Gill each scored hat tricks for East Pennsboro In an 8-0 season-opening win over CD East Tuesday … Cumberland Valley dropped a 6-1 decision to McDonogh in Owings Mills, Maryland, Wednesday. The Eagles (1-2) have played three games so far. None of them have been within the District 3 borders.

Monday's Scores

Nonleague

Red Land 9, Shippensburg 0

West Perry 2, Millersburg 0

Tuesday's Scores

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 3, Camp Hill 1

CCAC

New Covenant Christian 7, Harrisburg Academy 0

Nonleague

Cedar Crest 2, Cedar Cliff 1

Fairfield 4, Big Spring 0

Carlisle 3, Gettysburg 0

Red Land 1, South Western 0

Mechanicsburg 3, Northeastern 0

East Pennsboro 8, CD East 0

Wednesday's Scores

Nonleague

Red Land 6, Susquenita 0

McDonogh 6, Cumberland Valley 1

Shippensburg 7, Waynesboro 1

Trinity 6, Lancaster Catholic 1

Thursday's Schedule

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

CCAC

High Point Baptist at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

East Pennsboro at Annville-Cleona, 4 p.m.

Mifflin County at West Perry, 6: 30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Schedule

Nonleague

Dover at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at West Perry, 1 p.m.

Bulldog Bash at Big Spring

First round, 10 a.m.

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

Diocesan Showcase at York Catholic

Trinity at York Catholic, 5 p.m.

