The girls soccer regular season kicked off Friday and Saturday for a slew of Sentinel-area teams. Here are some of the highlights.

Camp Hill's tournament title

Camp Hill won its first two games under new head coach Jake June Saturday and brought hardware home in the process, winning the Bubblers Kickoff Soccer Tournament at Boiling Springs.

The Lions, coming off a run to the district title and state quarterfinals in 2022, blanked Central York 2-0 in the first round at Boiling Springs before knocking off the host Bubblers 2-1 for the title. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Camp Hill struck back with second-half goals from Alex Jackson and Sophia Shaw. Ten saves from goalkeeper Sophie Ceo sealed the victory and the tournament title.

Camp Hill returns to action Tuesday, opening its Mid-Penn Capital Division and home schedules with a kickoff against Middletown scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Breakout Bubbler

To reach the championship game of their home tournament, the Bubblers blasted Northern Lebanon 9-2. Freshman forward Mackenzie Sieber accounted for the first four Boiling Springs goals in the first 18 minutes of play. She finished the first-round game with five goals and an assist and scored the line Boiling Springs goal in the championship game.

Sophia Felix also scored two goals for the Bubblers, and Ella Garman had a goal and an assist in the tournament, and Jordan Nolte dished out a pair of assists.

The Bubblers continue their nonleague schedule Saturday with a game at Lancaster Catholic scheduled for 11 a.m.

Eagles split at Altoona

Cumberland Valley opened its regular season with a road trip and a pair of games at Altoona’s Mansion Park. The Eagles suffered a 3-1 setback to reigning WPIAL champion North Allegheny but bounced back later in the afternoon to defeat Altoona 6-1. Catherine Tiday put the game out of reach with two goals and an assist, Claire Shaffer had a goal and two assists, and Alicia So punched in her second goal of the afternoon in the victory.

The road continues for CV, literally and figuratively Wednesday when the Eagles travel to Owings Mills, Maryland, for a showdown with McDonogh.

Season-opening shutouts

Red Land, Northern and Carlisle all posted shutouts in their season openers. The Patriots powered past CD East Friday with a 10-0 victory, one that included four goals and an assist from Natalie Danner, two goals from Eliana Adams, two assists from Haylee Holland and two saves from Hannah Cline.

The Polar Bears blanked backyard rival Mechanicsburg 3-0 in Mechanicsburg. Abby Freese, Taelyn Townsend and Liv Goretski lit the scoreboard with goals, and Camryn Porter stopped the three shots she faced, including one on a partial breakaway for the Wildcats’ Thoula Michelitch in the sixth minute.

Winning their second consecutive season opener under head coach Mark O’Donnell, the Thundering Herd traveled to Mifflin County and upended the Huskies 3-0 behind goals from Maia Iannuzzi, Emily Leatherman and Sophia Julias. Elisabeth Bordner earned the shutout in goal with the help of defense from center backs Addie Fitzgerald and Cassie Shepard.

Red Land hosts Shippensburg in its home opener Monday at 3:45 while Carlisle visits Gettysburg Tuesday for a 6 p.m. nonleague game and Northern travels to West Perry for a Colonial matchup Saturday at 1 p.m.

Friday's Scores

Nonleague

Red Land 10, CD East 0

Saturday's Scores

Bubbler Kickoff Tournament at Boiling Springs

First Round: Boiling Springs 9, Northern Lebanon 2

First Round: Camp Hill 2, Central York 0

Consolation: Central York 9, Northern Lebanon 0

Championship: Camp Hill 2, Boiling Springs 1

Nonleague

Northern 3, Mechanicsburg 0

North Allegheny 3, Cumberland Valley 1

Carlisle 3, Mifflin County 0

Cumberland Valley 6, Altoona 1

Monday's Schedule

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Millersburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

CCAC

New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Fairfield at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Carlisle at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Red Land at South Western, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Schedule

Nonleague

Susquenita at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at McDonough, 4 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

