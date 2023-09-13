Mechanicsburg opened the girls soccer season with a 3-0 loss to Northern at home. Since then, the Wildcats have gone unbeaten in their next five games, outscoring opponents 19-3 in that span.

Ten different players have scored for the Wildcats (4-1-1). Six of them have at least two goals, including Alayna Williams, who leads the team with four and has scored a goal in four of the team’s last five games. The senior midfielder also leads the team with three assists. Four other Wildcats – Lena Rudy, Gaby Eckroth, Thoula Michelitch and Rebecca Witter – have at least two assists for Mechanicsburg, which opened Mid-Penn Keystone Division play with a 2-1 win over Palmyra Sept. 5 and an 11-0 drubbing of Mifflin County Monday.

The Wildcats look to bring the balance to their next contest, a nonleague game at Carlisle scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Streaking Bubblers

Like Mechanicsburg, Boiling Springs has not tasted defeat since the first day of the regular season when it split a pair of games in its home tournament. The Bubblers have won their four games since the tournament, improving to 5-1 overall with three wins in three Colonial Division games.

Freshman Mackenzie Seiber recorded hat tricks in three of the four games, bringing her season goal total up to 15. Seiber was held scoreless in the Bubblers’ Mid-Penn Colonial opener at home against West Perry Sept. 6, but Sophia Felix provided the heroics with the golden goal 5:24 into overtime. Felix and Reese Hughes have each scored three goals in the Bubblers’ four-game winning streak, and Ella Garman has dished out five assists to add to her team-high season total (six).

The Bubblers continue their Colonial schedule, and hope to add to their win streak, when they host Big Spring (0-7, 0-3) Thursday.

Northern roaring

Northern also remained perfect in the Colonial Division, and continued its season-long unbeaten streak, with an 11-0 win at Big Spring. It was the second time the Polar Bears (5-0, 3-0) reached the 11-goal mark, echoing an 11-0 decision at West Perry Sept. 2. The shutout boosted the Bears’ cumulative goal differential to 42-1.

In Tuesday’s victory at Big Spring, senior Liv Goretski recorded her 200th career point.

After five road games to start the regular season, Northern plays the first of four consecutive home games Thursday, welcoming Greencastle-Antrim (3-1, 3-0), the defending division champion.

Capital Division heats up

Camp Hill knocked off a defending division champion Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Bishop McDevitt. Cecilia Battisti opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, and Dylan McInroy added to the lead with a goal off a Marissa McGuire corner kick in the 66th minute. It was enough to help the Lions (6-1, 2-1 Capital) hold off a late push from the Crusaders and collect their second consecutive conference win, and third overall, since suffering a 3-1 setback to Middletown in the conference opener.

Next up for Camp Hill is a showdown with rival Trinity in a key Capital Division clash. The Shamrocks (4-0, 2-0) defeated Middletown 1-0 Tuesday on a Frances Maury penalty kick.

Also in the Capital Division, East Pennsboro bounced back from Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Trinity with a 3-2 victory over Susquehanna Township. The Panthers (5-1, 2-1) have outscored their opponents 30-11.

Rams command Commonwealth

Cumberland County’s Commonwealth Division teams both suffered shutout losses to defending champion Central Dauphin. The Rams (3-0, 3-0) defeated Carlisle 4-0 Sept. 5 and blanked rival Cumberland Valley 5-0 Monday.

The Thundering Herd (4-1, 1-1 Commonwealth) have shut out their other four opponents and have scored at least three goals in their other games. The Eagles (2-3, 2-1) have navigated a challenging first month of the season with trips to Altoona, and Owings Mills, Maryland. They wrap up a stretch of five away games in their first six contests when they visit Carlisle Wednesday with each team looking to build momentum.

