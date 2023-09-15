The 2022 seasons for the Camp Hill and Trinity girls soccer teams ended on the same day on the same field at the same point of the state tournament in their respective classifications. With much of their rosters from a year ago intact, the two state quarterfinalists faced off against each other Thursday night at the Lions’ Siebert Park in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game that brought a playoff feel to their first of two regular-season meetings.

But after almost 79 minutes that featured back-and-forth scoring, physical play and emotional swings, a freshman wrote the ending to the latest chapter of their crosstown rivalry.

Camp Hill’s Cecilia Battisti slid behind the Trinity defense on a counter attack, raced toward the goal and slipped a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Bailey Kirby. The Lions held off a final Shamrock push and held on for a thrilling 3-2 victory.

“It was definitely one of the best moments of my soccer career,” Battisti said. “We worked our butts off for everything, and it just paid off. We never gave up. Just keeping calm and collected and working as a team was just really important, and that’s what brought us through.”

Before Battisti’s finish, the Lions (6-1-0, 3-1-0 Capital) leaned on their defense through the early stages of the second half, weathering pressure from the Trinity attack. The Shamrocks threw seven shots on goal in the second half, all of them absorbed by senior goalkeeper Sophie Ceo, who finished the night with 13 total saves behind a Camp Hill defense that limited the danger of most of the Shamrock opportunities.

“When they keep coming at you like that, it’s really stressful,” said Camp Hill midfielder Cece Bean. “but we figured it out. We kept talking and working together.”

Frances Maury scored both goals for the Shamrocks (4-1-0, 2-1-0), giving Trinity a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute with a header off a pass from Caroline Cunningham. After Battisti tied the game on an opportunity stemming from a corner kick and fellow freshman Rose Pistilli gave the Lions a 2-1 lead with an assist from Battisti in the 20th minute, Maury struck again to tie the game at two less than two minutes later, driving a ball into the top portion of the Camp Hill net on a shot set up by Bella Dupes.

“It was a classic Trinity-Camp Hill game,” said Camp Hill head coach Jake June. “We knew it was going to be a battle. We had to play all 80 minutes. It showed how fun the game of soccer is.”

Anchored by center backs Dylan McInroy and Julia Consiglio, the Lions kept Trinity off the board despite the Shamrock pressure.

“We’ve been having a little bit of a problem with finishing in the final third,” said Trinity head coach Terry Mull, “but it’s coming. But Camp Hill played a really good game.”

With about 13 minutes remaining in the half, Camp Hill began to push into the Trinity defensive half, encroaching on the Shamrock defense and Kirby, who made three saves with starter Julianna Prokop out due to illness.

“I think we got some confidence when we started seeing some passing patterns and combos,” June said, “and one, two-touch passing helped us move the ball quickly, let the ball do the work and get up out of their half.”

McInroy initiated the decisive sequence, stemming the Shamrock attack before sending the ball toward midfield, where Battisti beat the Trinity defensive line and raced toward the goal.

“That’s not easy,” June said. “With breakaways in soccer, there’s a lot of build-up, and she had to run up 60 yards to get to where she wanted to be to place it, and in that time, she was cool, calm and collected. Her touches were good, and we trust her to be able to make that run and finish that ball.”

