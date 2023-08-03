Girls soccer players and coaches from across the Mid-Penn Conference met with the media Thursday to discuss the upcoming season.

Here are some notes from what they said.

No challenge in the changes

The Camp Hill girls soccer team captured District 3 Class A gold in 2022 and advanced to the second round of the state tournament. Many of the pieces to the Lions’ successful run remains intact, except for the head coach.

Alex Panuccio left the program after one season to take an assistant coaching role at Gettysburg College. Jake June, who coached the Mechanicsburg girls to a district title in 2020 before taking his current position as the Camp Hill athletic director, stepped in to coach the Lions.

”As a team, we’ve shown we’re very adaptive,” said Camp Hill junior Marissa McGuire. “We persevere. We’ve had coaching changes before – we’ve had a different coach every season – but we’ve proven ourselves on the field.”

The confidence on the field, according to the Lions, stems from the bonds within the team.

“We’ve been able to perform, no matter who the coach is,” said senior goalkeeper Sophie Ceo. “The coach definitely has an impact, but I think at the end of the day, it comes down to what we do as a team.”

The other new head coach for 2023 is Shippensburg’s Todd Burns.

“We’re looking to build a positive winning culture,” Burns said. “We have a great staff that we put together, and we’re really looking forward to the season.”

Preparation and prevention

The past two seasons at Cumberland Valley have been hampered by injury. The Eagles lost a pair of key players before the regular season started last year.

“It’s something that’s a little more prevalent now in the girls game,” said head coach George Gmeberling, “so you have to plan to prepare for that.”

Beyond preparing for the possibility of injury, the Eagles hope prevention is a product of the school’s new strength and conditioning staff brought in earlier this summer.

“As soon as they were hired,” Gemberling said, “we were like the first team in the weight room.”

Bubblers look to bounce back

Many players and teams felt their 2022 seasons ended too soon, perhaps no one more than the members of the Boiling Springs girls soccer team, who qualified for districts but lost to Susquenita 2-2 (5-4) in penalty kicks in their playoff opener.

“I think that left a pretty bad taste in everybody’s mouth, to lose a game like that, that in my opinion, we should have won. That’s in the past now, but they all have the memory of that game. They’re looking to make that right this year.”

Consistency at Carlisle

After one full season as the head coach at Carlisle, Mark O’Donnell looks forward to the opportunity to build on the benefits of having a baseline heading into Year Two.

“It makes a big difference,” he said. “That year of experience for me and the fact that we’re bringing back a big senior class will be a big help.”

The senior class includes forwards Maia Iannuzzi and Addy Fitzgerald and defender Sophia Julias, who all earned all-conference selections as juniors and represented the Thundering Herd players at the media day session Thursday.

Building on club success

It was another banner year for Pennsylvania’s club soccer teams. Some of the players whose club seasons extended as far as the national tournament in July look to use the experience as another to mine success during the high school campaign.

“We have a lot of club commitments,” said Mechanicsburg senior midfielder Alayna Williams, “but I think that’s good for getting girls in shape and getting touches on the ball.”

Williams spent the club season playing for the Keystone FC Premier 06 girls team, which advanced to the national semifinals.

“It was great,” she said. “It was probably one of the best soccer experiences of my life.”

With Keystone FC, Williams played alongside Northern’s Sydney Waits and Liv Goretski, who helped power the Polar Bears to a state tournament berth last fall.

“We’re fortunate enough to have these players who can play on those great teams and be coached by those great coaches and to play at that level,” said Northern coach Seth Lehman. “I told the girls, ‘Hey, soak everything in. The experience got down there is going to play dividends, not just for us this fall, but for your future in college as you get to that next level.’”

One player looking to leave a mark at the high school level is Gaby Eckroth, who joined Mechanicsburg for one season as a senior with the OK from her PA Classics club team.

“I’m really excited to just experience it,” she said, “and get to know the girls and wear the Mechanicsburg jersey.”