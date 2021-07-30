Girls Soccer: Trinity's Jess Knaub commits to DI Siena College

After an abbreviated junior high school season, a hamstring injury, a run to the national semifinals with her club team and a whirlwind recruiting process, Trinity’s Jess Knaub made her college decision Wednesday, verbally committing to Division I Siena College in Loudonville, New York.

“I’ve been waiting for a really long time,” Knaub said, “and I’ve been working really hard, so I’m relieved.”

The Shamrocks rising senior forward tallied eight goals and three assists in seven games last season, bringing her two-year team-high totals to 23 goals and 22 assists. She worked back from a hamstring injury over the winter to help her Keystone F.C. club team finish third at the United States Youth Soccer national championships in the summer.

With her busy schedule, and COVID-cautious restrictions in place on the recruiting trail, Knaub found herself searching for clarity regarding her next academic and athletic chapter.

“It was kind of difficult,” she said. “I really didn’t know what I wanted, and with COVID and everything, there was a dead period, so it paused everything I was doing.”