Girls Soccer: Trinity's Jess Knaub commits to DI Siena College

After an abbreviated junior high school season, a hamstring injury, a run to the national semifinals with her club team and a whirlwind recruiting process, Trinity’s Jess Knaub made her college decision Wednesday, verbally committing to Division I Siena College in Loudonville, New York.
“I’ve been waiting for a really long time,” Knaub said, “and I’ve been working really hard, so I’m relieved.”
The Shamrocks rising senior forward tallied eight goals and three assists in seven games last season, bringing her two-year team-high totals to 23 goals and 22 assists. She worked back from a hamstring injury over the winter to help her Keystone F.C. club team finish third at the United States Youth Soccer national championships in the summer.
With her busy schedule, and COVID-cautious restrictions in place on the recruiting trail, Knaub found herself searching for clarity regarding her next academic and athletic chapter.
“It was kind of difficult,” she said. “I really didn’t know what I wanted, and with COVID and everything, there was a dead period, so it paused everything I was doing.”
Knaub eventually made her recruiting rounds. In June, she visited Siena, a Franciscan college just north of Albany. The campus, and the Saints women’s soccer program, provided the clarity she needed, emerging as her choice above four or five other schools in consideration. Knaub said academic and athletic scholarships should defray a large portion of her college costs.
Siena captured the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title in April and advanced to the NCAA Tournamnet, where the Saints suffered a first-round loss to Arizona State.
Knaub’s sister, Amanda, was a MAAC champion and a standout goalkeeper for Monmouth from 2016-19.
With her college decision in place, Knaub shifted her focus toward the high school season, which is set to begin with the first official practice date scheduled for Aug. 16.
“I’m excited,” she said.
