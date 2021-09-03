Girls Soccer: Team-by-team previews for the 2021 season

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle (Class 4A)
Coach: Greg Clippinger, 7th season (24th overall)
Last year: 7-6-1 (5-6-1)
Key returning players: Sejla Podzic, sr., for; Lydia Ring, sr., mid; Emma Ahl, sr., mid; Madalyn Brymesser, jr., gk; Marie Frankicic, jr., def.
Key losses: Julianna Askins, Madeline Ashby, Julia Dimino, Grace Hoffman
Top newcomers: none
Outlook: The Herd had qualified for districts three straight years before missing out on the shortened field in 2020. With nine starters back, Carlisle could start another postseason streak.
Cedar Cliff (Class 4A)
Coach: Sara Drabenstadt, 6th season
Last year: 4-11-0 (3-9-0)
Key returning players: Abby Myers, so., def; Chloe Herbert, jr., def; Taylor Ferraro, jr., for; Abby Martin, jr., mid
Key losses: n/a
Top newcomers: TBD
Outlook: The Colts have a young returning core of players, including All-Sentinel first-team selection Taylor Ferraro. Injury hampered Cedar Cliff last season, but the lineup has the production it needs if it can stay healthy.
Cumberland Valley (Class 4A)
Coach: George Gemberling, 7th season
Last year: 14-2-0 (11-1-0)
Key returning players: Georgia Mantione, sr., mid; Lauren Chang, sr., mid; Mallory Brown, sr., def; Reagan Basehore, jr., def; Rylee Fry, jr., def.
Key losses: Emily Mashinski, Hailey Selkirk, Carly Smith, Abby Miller, Jaxton Gerhart
Top newcomers: Sienna Manns, fr., def
Outlook: The Eagles lost 11 seniors, many of whom contributed to Cumberland Valley’s back-to-back trips to the state semifinals. But program depth has been a strength, and the next group of Eagles is in line to form an identity and write the team’s next chapter.
Red Land (Class 3A)
Coach: Jamie Miller, 14th season
Last year: 6-6-2 (4-6-2)
Key returning players: Lauryn Trimmer, sr., mid; Carlee Collier, so., mid; Emmie Rinard, sr., def; Courtnee Collier, sr., mid; Sydnie Lau, so., for; Bella Sadler, jr., mid; Devon Schwab, sr., mid; Zayda Crumpton, sr., def; Lily Nagy, sr., def; Emily Zortman, so., mid; Hannah Cline, so., gk
Key losses: Emma Shearer, Ella Beshore, Kaylee Nace, Maura Carey, Brooke Ely, Emma Midock, Dacey MacMinn
Top newcomers: Natalie Daner, so, mid; Zuri Crumpton, fr., def; Autumn Kinsinger, so., def; Jordan Schwab, so., mid; Haylee Holland, so., for; Madison Wert, jr., def; Karli Dacosta, fr., mid; Aleana Holloway, dr., def.
Outlook: The Patriots need to find a scoring touch to improve on their performance last season.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)
Coach: Mike O’Brien, 1st season
Last year: 14-3-0 (9-2-0)
Key returning players: Halle Engle, sr., for; Molly Kleinert, sr., mid/def; Madison Michelitch, sr., def/mid; Julia Mayernick, sr., mid; Arriel Frey, jr., gk; Kyra Dillon, jr., mid/for; Makenzie Eckstine, jr., mid/for; Kate DeLuca, jr., mid; Alayna Williams, so., for/mid.
Key losses: Elena Hinkson, Lauran Costello, Lily Eckroth
Top newcomers: Bella Gilliard, sr., def; Alexandra Black, fr, for/def; Thoula Michelitch, fr., mid/def.
Outlook: The Wildcats roared to their first district title in 2020 on an unprecedented run to the state semifinals. They lost several key-contributing seniors as well as head coach Jake June, now the athletic director at Camp Hill. But O’Brien inherits a lineup led by Mid-Penn Player of the Year Engle and is strong up the middle with Kleinert, Madison Michelitch and Mayernick. They could find themselves in the mix again.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring (Class 3A)
Coach: Matt Kump, 6th season
Last year: 0-13-1 (0-11-1)
Key returning players: Not reported
Key losses: Ally Manley, Aleya Eisenberg, Emily Reall, Morgan Mickle, Riley Moomaw.
Top newcomers: Not reported
Boiling Springs (Class 2A)
Coach: Steve Brookens, 17th season
Last year: 7-6-0 (6-5-0)
Key returning players: Molly Starner, jr., mid; Ella Gettle, sr., mid; Mila Elash, sr., gk; Megan Surkosky, sr., for; Peyton Lubinsky, sr., mid; Hailie Stamm, sr., def; Grace Disque, jr., def; Emma Sturkosky, so., def
Key losses: Olivia Olsen, Grace Sibert
Top newcomers: Bailee Decker, so., for; Sophia Felix, so., for
Outlook: The Bubblers reached the District Three title game for four straight years before finishing seventh in the power rankings that only advanced four to postseason play last year. But a becy of seniors have come up with the taste of success, and they’ll be hoping to find more in their final run together.
The girls soccer season is set to kick off Friday. Here is a look at the storylines surrounding The Sentinel’s coverage area.
Northern (Class 3A)
Coach: Seth Lehman
Last year: 10-6-0 (8-3-0)
Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported
Shippensburg (Class 3A)
Coach: Aaron Powell
Last year: 3-10-0 (2-10-0)
Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill (Class 1A)
Coach: Jared Latchford
Last year: 9-2-1 (8-1-1)
Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported
East Pennsboro (Class 3A)
Coach: Matt Urich
Last year: 2-12-0 (1-9-0)
Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported
Trinity (Class 2A)
Coach: Terry Mull, 19th season
Last year: 5-5-1 (5-4-1)
Key returning players: Jessica Knaub, sr., for; Erin Gnall, sr., gk; Marisa Colondrillo, sr., mid; Apple Burton, sr., def; Isabel Shore, sr., mid; Kari Powell, jr., def; Ada Souders, mid.
Key losses: Lelia Webb
Top newcomers: Grace Notarfrancesco, so., def; Abby Staid, fr., mid; Abby Spahr, fr., mid.
Outlook: Unprecedented schedule disruptions limited the Shamrocks to just 10 games a year ago. Trinity has the scoring touch with Knaub leading the offense. Defense will determine how well the Shamrocks fare against their division’s top competitors.
