Girls Soccer: Team-by-team previews for the 2021 season

Outlook: The Wildcats roared to their first district title in 2020 on an unprecedented run to the state semifinals. They lost several key-contributing seniors as well as head coach Jake June, now the athletic director at Camp Hill. But O’Brien inherits a lineup led by Mid-Penn Player of the Year Engle and is strong up the middle with Kleinert, Madison Michelitch and Mayernick. They could find themselves in the mix again.