 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls Soccer: Team-by-team previews for the 2021 season
0 Comments
alert top story
Girls Soccer

Girls Soccer: Team-by-team previews for the 2021 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boiling Springs Trinity Soccer 7

Boiling Springs’ Molly Starner, left, and Trinity’s Grace Webster scramble to run down a loose ball during the first half of the 2019 District Three Class 2A semifinals at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle Girls Soccer Greg Clippinger

Carlisle girls soccer head coach Greg Clippinger 

Carlisle (Class 4A)

Coach: Greg Clippinger, 7th season (24th overall)

Last year: 7-6-1 (5-6-1)

Key returning players: Sejla Podzic, sr., for; Lydia Ring, sr., mid; Emma Ahl, sr., mid; Madalyn Brymesser, jr., gk; Marie Frankicic, jr., def.

Key losses: Julianna Askins, Madeline Ashby, Julia Dimino, Grace Hoffman

Top newcomers: none

Outlook: The Herd had qualified for districts three straight years before missing out on the shortened field in 2020. With nine starters back, Carlisle could start another postseason streak.

Cedar Cliff (Class 4A)

Coach: Sara Drabenstadt, 6th season

Last year: 4-11-0 (3-9-0)

Key returning players: Abby Myers, so., def; Chloe Herbert, jr., def; Taylor Ferraro, jr., for; Abby Martin, jr., mid

Key losses: n/a

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Colts have a young returning core of players, including All-Sentinel first-team selection Taylor Ferraro. Injury hampered Cedar Cliff last season, but the lineup has the production it needs if it can stay healthy.

Cumberland Valley (Class 4A)

Coach: George Gemberling, 7th season

Last year: 14-2-0 (11-1-0)

Key returning players: Georgia Mantione, sr., mid; Lauren Chang, sr., mid; Mallory Brown, sr., def; Reagan Basehore, jr., def; Rylee Fry, jr., def.

Key losses: Emily Mashinski, Hailey Selkirk, Carly Smith, Abby Miller, Jaxton Gerhart

Top newcomers: Sienna Manns, fr., def

Outlook: The Eagles lost 11 seniors, many of whom contributed to Cumberland Valley’s back-to-back trips to the state semifinals. But program depth has been a strength, and the next group of Eagles is in line to form an identity and write the team’s next chapter.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Jamie Miller, 14th season

Last year: 6-6-2 (4-6-2)

Key returning players: Lauryn Trimmer, sr., mid; Carlee Collier, so., mid; Emmie Rinard, sr., def; Courtnee Collier, sr., mid; Sydnie Lau, so., for; Bella Sadler, jr., mid; Devon Schwab, sr., mid; Zayda Crumpton, sr., def; Lily Nagy, sr., def; Emily Zortman, so., mid; Hannah Cline, so., gk

Key losses: Emma Shearer, Ella Beshore, Kaylee Nace, Maura Carey, Brooke Ely, Emma Midock, Dacey MacMinn

Top newcomers: Natalie Daner, so, mid; Zuri Crumpton, fr., def; Autumn Kinsinger, so., def; Jordan Schwab, so., mid; Haylee Holland, so., for; Madison Wert, jr., def; Karli Dacosta, fr., mid; Aleana Holloway, dr., def.

Outlook: The Patriots need to find a scoring touch to improve on their performance last season.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)

Mechanicsburg girls soccer

After winning a district title and advancing to the state semifinals, Mechanicsburg's girls soccer team returns with a new head coach and new players taking on key roles.

Coach: Mike O’Brien, 1st season

Last year: 14-3-0 (9-2-0)

Key returning players: Halle Engle, sr., for; Molly Kleinert, sr., mid/def; Madison Michelitch, sr., def/mid; Julia Mayernick, sr., mid; Arriel Frey, jr., gk; Kyra Dillon, jr., mid/for; Makenzie Eckstine, jr., mid/for; Kate DeLuca, jr., mid; Alayna Williams, so., for/mid.

Key losses: Elena Hinkson, Lauran Costello, Lily Eckroth

Top newcomers: Bella Gilliard, sr., def; Alexandra Black, fr, for/def; Thoula Michelitch, fr., mid/def.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Outlook: The Wildcats roared to their first district title in 2020 on an unprecedented run to the state semifinals. They lost several key-contributing seniors as well as head coach Jake June, now the athletic director at Camp Hill. But O’Brien inherits a lineup led by Mid-Penn Player of the Year Engle and is strong up the middle with Kleinert, Madison Michelitch and Mayernick. They could find themselves in the mix again.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 3A)

Coach: Matt Kump, 6th season

Last year: 0-13-1 (0-11-1)

Key returning players: Not reported

Key losses: Ally Manley, Aleya Eisenberg, Emily Reall, Morgan Mickle, Riley Moomaw.

Top newcomers: Not reported

Boiling Springs (Class 2A)

Coach: Steve Brookens, 17th season

Last year: 7-6-0 (6-5-0)

Key returning players: Molly Starner, jr., mid; Ella Gettle, sr., mid; Mila Elash, sr., gk; Megan Surkosky, sr., for; Peyton Lubinsky, sr., mid; Hailie Stamm, sr., def; Grace Disque, jr., def; Emma Sturkosky, so., def

Key losses: Olivia Olsen, Grace Sibert

Top newcomers: Bailee Decker, so., for; Sophia Felix, so., for

Outlook: The Bubblers reached the District Three title game for four straight years before finishing seventh in the power rankings that only advanced four to postseason play last year. But a becy of seniors have come up with the taste of success, and they’ll be hoping to find more in their final run together.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Seth Lehman

Last year: 10-6-0 (8-3-0)

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported

Shippensburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Aaron Powell

Last year: 3-10-0 (2-10-0)

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill (Class 1A)

Coach: Jared Latchford

Last year: 9-2-1 (8-1-1)

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported

East Pennsboro (Class 3A)

Coach: Matt Urich

Last year: 2-12-0 (1-9-0)

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Terry Mull, 19th season

Last year: 5-5-1 (5-4-1)

Key returning players: Jessica Knaub, sr., for; Erin Gnall, sr., gk; Marisa Colondrillo, sr., mid; Apple Burton, sr., def; Isabel Shore, sr., mid; Kari Powell, jr., def; Ada Souders, mid.

Key losses: Lelia Webb

Top newcomers: Grace Notarfrancesco, so., def; Abby Staid, fr., mid; Abby Spahr, fr., mid.

Outlook: Unprecedented schedule disruptions limited the Shamrocks to just 10 games a year ago. Trinity has the scoring touch with Knaub leading the offense. Defense will determine how well the Shamrocks fare against their division’s top competitors.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News