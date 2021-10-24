Girls Soccer: Halle Engle leads Mechanicsburg's charge into District 3 playoffs

Throughout most of her childhood, Mechanicsburg’s Halle Engle distributed her athletic talents between competitive gymnastics and soccer.

When she was in eighth grade, a broken elbow – a career-threatening injury for young gymnasts – changed everything.

“That was kind of when I turned it all around,” Engle said, “and became pretty serious about soccer, which is where it all started.”

The arc has taken Engle to more than 100 varsity goals, last year’s District 3 title, an all-state selection and a run to club nationals. With her next chapter at Liberty looming on the horizon, Engle is ready for one final run with her Mechanicsburg teammates. The Wildcats open the postseason, and their district title defense, with a Class 3A first-round game scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday against visiting West York (11-5-0) at Northside Elementary.

“It’s definitely going to hit me here soon,” Engle said. “At the end of every game, it was like, ‘Oh, this is the last time we’re here at this field.’ It was kind of sad, but we moved on. We’re ready to play next week.”

The Wildcats (13-3-2) surged to the tournament’s No. 4 seed with wins in their final eight regular-season games. With 15 players from last year’s side graduated, Mechanicsburg returned just three players from its starting lineup. On top of that, the program underwent a change at the helm with Mike O’Brien assuming the role vacated by Jake June, who left late in the summer to take the athletic director position at Camp Hill.

“For us all to be able to connect this well, throughout the whole season, was pretty remarkable,” Engle said. “We didn’t know how (O’Brien) wanted us to play, and he didn’t know how we were coached best, so I think we did really well.”

With new players in new roles playing under a new system, Mechanicsburg went an uneven 5-3-2 through its first 10 games. A 5-4 loss to Mifflin County capped an 0-2-1 stretch. Despite the loss, Mechancisburg erased a 3-0 deficit in the game to push the Huskies to the final whistle. Engle registered four goals, including the 100th of her career, in the game, which gave her a milestone and Mechanicsburg a turning point.

“We could have easily been a mediocre team,” O’Brien said. “At 5-3-2, we could have finished, maybe, with 10 wins and have been happy with that, but I challenged them. I said, ‘I think we could win the next eight games.’ And as we started chalking them off, one by one, you could start to see the confidence, the belief.”

Engle anchored the Wildcats attack with 15 goals and one assists over the eight-game stretch.

“She has a great mentality,” O’Brien said. “She can take 10 shots, miss the first nine and be a hero because she scores on the 10th. She doesn’t let it get her down.”

Utilizing her speed and strength, Engle’s arsenal includes quick finishes on breakaways in the run of play and contested headers in the box off set pieces.

“It’s that type of player, the will to win, the desire to score,” O’Brien said, “that separates her from a lot of different players.”

Engle scored the goal that sent Mechanicsburg to its first district title last year. She earned an all-state nod, interest from colleges and attention from across the state.

“It’s definitely nice to be recognized as part of Mechanicsburg and in the community,” she said, “but I don’t take that super personally. I try to get that out of my head. I’m here to play for my team, not for myself. I like it, but at the same time, it’s a team sport, and I don’t always love the attention directly on me.”

After the high school season, Engle committed to Liberty and helped her Penn F.C. club team win a regional title in a run to the national semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.

“I still think we could have gone all the way and won the whole thing,” she said. “It’s really cool to represent your community because it was Pennsylvania that we were representing, so everyone from Pennsylvania was cheering us on down in Florida. It was an amazing experience.”

As an accomplished player and one of Mechanicsburg’s three returning starters, Engle also had to adjust to a leadership role through all the changes in her senior season.

“I definitely had to grow into that,” she said. “I think you need experience to be able to give advice, and I think now that I’m in a senior role as a captain, I can better give that advice because I’ve lived through three years of high school soccer.”

Under Engle’s leadership, and with the confidence from their eight-game win streak, Mechanicsburg’s players have grown as much as any team across the district over the course of the regular season.

And they still have room to grow

“For the longest time, it was just Halle scoring for us,” O’Brien said. “We needed to find ways to get other people involved. And we’ve slowly done that. We’re not great at it, but we’re getting better.”

Girls soccer at a glance

Red Land rolling: With wins in three of its final four games, Red Land (11-6-1) earned the No. 6 seed in Class 3A. The Patriots are scheduled to host No. 11 Fleetwood (10-7-0) Monday. In another Class 3A first-round game, No. 5 Northern (14-4-0) hosts No. 12 Manheim Central (9-7-0).

Class 4A opens Tuesday: No. 4 Carlisle (15-3-0) and No. 10 Cumberland Valley (8-5-3) are set to play in Class 4A openers Tuesday. The Thundering Herd hosts No. 13 Exeter (11-6-0) while the Eagles visit No. 7 Ephrata (14-3-0).

Class 2A quarterfinalists: Both No. 3 Boiling Springs (14-4-0) and No. 4 Trinity (14-3-1) earned byes to Saturday’s Class 2A quarterfinals. No. 8 Camp Hill (10-4-2) can join them with a first-round win Tuesday over visiting No. 9 Tulpehoken (12-4-2).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

