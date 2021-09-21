Girls Soccer: Central Dauphin hands Carlisle first loss with strong first half

While calm cascaded through the Central Dauphin lineup, Carlisle worked to find its footing in the second half.

“I didn’t think we played with enough courage,” Clippinger said of his team’s start. “In the second half, we made an adjustment, and I think that really helped us.”

Carlisle pushed play forward and into the Central Dauphin end in the second half, applying pressure against Rams goalkeeper Emma Morin, who made three saves for the shutout in her coach's milestone victory with the program.

“It means a lot,” Orner said. “This is my seventh year, and I think back, not really on the wins, but on the players that came through here and the players that are here. It’s an accomplishment, as a program, to get to this point.”

Clippinger who registered his 350th win as a head coach last season, has seen plenty of teams through the years. At the end of Tuesday’s loss, he still liked what he saw in his Thundering Herd.

“I knew that this would be a good gauge for us,” he said, “and I think, and if we can use this as a learning experience, I think it’s going to be dynamic for us.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.