Girls Soccer: Central Dauphin hands Carlisle first loss with strong first half

HARRISBURG — Central Dauphin’s Maggie Dohety, about 25 yards away from visiting Carlisle’s net, chipped a shot into the swirling wind Tuesday afternoon in the first half of a girls soccer clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes fighting to stay unbeaten in the early season.
The shot rode the wind on its way up, hung in the air and slipped under the crossbar, just out of the reach of Carlisle goalkeeper Madalyn Brymesser, to give the Rams a 2-0 lead.
With equal parts of finesse and ferocity, Central Dauphin invoked a relentless first-half attack and charged to a 3-0 lead that stuck as the final score, handing Carlisle its first loss of the season and securing victory No. 100 for Central Dauphin head coach Scott Orner.
“We’re a first-half team," Orner said. "We’re scoring a lot of goals in the first half, and this was no different. But today, I think our first half and chemistry was just good. We have a lot of different weapons that we can move around, a lot of moving parts, so one game to the next, it’s never going to be the same."
Tuesday’s arsenal included pressure up top from Marlie Dickerson, Alex Murphy and Mia Chinapoo, who raced around a cluster of Carlisle defenders to create space in the 26th minute before depositing a shot to give the Rams (3-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth, 5-0 overall) a 1-0 lead.
“They’re going to break you down eventually,” Orner said of his forwards. “You can defend, defend, defend, but they’re just girls that have special talent that are going to make you pay eventually.”
After Doherty’s chip shot doubled the lead in the 28th minute, Central Dauphin struck again when Murphy punched in a shot off the right post in the 32nd minute.
“I think it took a while for our midfield to get going,” said Carlisle coach Greg Clippinger, "and our forwards didn’t hold the ball, so we never allowed any pressure to come off of our defense.”
Central Dauphin overwhelmed the Thundering Herd (4-1, 7-1) in the first half with eight corner kicks and 12 shots on frame. Brymesser fought off nine of them en route to a 12-save performance.
“MB’s tough,” Clippinger said, “and I think she made a couple really good saves to keep us in the game.”
Meanwhile, Central Dauphin maintained control of the game, and the momentum, keeping Carlisle on its collective heels through the first 40-minute period.
“It was almost like there was a sense of calmness,” Orner said. “It felt like, on the field with the girls. They were very calm on the ball, knew where they wanted to go with it, and they were really supporting each other.”
While calm cascaded through the Central Dauphin lineup, Carlisle worked to find its footing in the second half.
“I didn’t think we played with enough courage,” Clippinger said of his team’s start. “In the second half, we made an adjustment, and I think that really helped us.”
Carlisle pushed play forward and into the Central Dauphin end in the second half, applying pressure against Rams goalkeeper Emma Morin, who made three saves for the shutout in her coach's milestone victory with the program.
“It means a lot,” Orner said. “This is my seventh year, and I think back, not really on the wins, but on the players that came through here and the players that are here. It’s an accomplishment, as a program, to get to this point.”
Clippinger who registered his 350th win as a head coach last season, has seen plenty of teams through the years. At the end of Tuesday’s loss, he still liked what he saw in his Thundering Herd.
“I knew that this would be a good gauge for us,” he said, “and I think, and if we can use this as a learning experience, I think it’s going to be dynamic for us.”
