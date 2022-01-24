Girls Soccer: Carlisle coach Greg Clippinger resigns after season of growth, rewards

Greg Clippinger maintains a folder filled with news clippings that feature his former boys and girls soccer players, where they’ve been and what they accomplished after playing under his direction at Carlisle High School.

“There were just a lot of really neat kids,” Clippinger said over the phone Sunday, “that have turned out to be doctors and lawyers. I wouldn’t brag and say they keep in touch with me, but I can say that I keep an eye on them.”

They’ve all been a part of what Clippinger calls the soccer journey, the lessons learned through the games and practices, wins and losses, frustrations and friendships that form over the daily routine of making the walk to the pitch. Clippinger’s soccer journey began at Carlisle when he was a player in the 1970s. It continued through college and a coaching career that spanned 35 years and included two stints at the Thundering Herd’s helm.

Thursday, the Carlisle school board accepted Clippinger’s letter of resignation, ending his tenure as the head girls coach, a position he held from 1996 to 2012 and since 2016. Clippinger’s soccer journey began as an assistant in 1986 and also included a segment as the Carlisle boys head coach (1996-2001), college stops at Dickinson and Messiah, where he played, and work at the middle school and junior varsity levels.

“I’ve played or have been on the field or on the sidelines since fifth grade,” he said. “That’s a lot of soccer. I’m just grateful for the opportunities that the game gave me, the friendships and the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. It’s what we talk about.”

The final few steps of Clippinger’s soccer journey took him to a total record of 367-222-21 at the varsity level and 23 trips to the postseason. It ended with a core group of seniors who powered the Thundering Herd to the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2012.

“Part of our motto with the girls program is ‘finish strong,’” Clippinger said. “I think I can put an exclamation point on that for this season and this group of kids, and I need to finish strong in my job. I need the time to concentrate on that and the flexibility to not have to run out of an office during the fall at a certain time.”

A deputy director at the NAVSUP WSS in Mechanicsburg, Clippinger found a fitting end to his soccer journey that coincided with the final season for a group of seniors who had contributed to the program since the players were in seventh and eighth grade.

“These kids just grew and grew and grew,” he said, “and of course, we needed some other classes to come along, and each class over the last two or three years brought one or two more ingredients to the picture.”

After struggling through a 2020 season disrupted by pandemic-related cancellations, the Herd bounced back for 2021. Well-attended summer workouts translated to a 7-0 start to the campaign, including a Sept. 11 come-from-behind win at Penn Manor that Clippinger said convinced him the season would be special.

Seven weeks later, after opening the playoffs with a win over Exeter, the Herd blanked Penn Manor at home, 2-0, in the district quarterfinals, punching their ticket to states. Central Dauphin knocked them out in the district semifinals, and Downingtown East ended their season in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament.

“I’m really grateful for this group of kids,” Clippinger said. “There’s a core group that really bought into the vision for girls soccer at Carlisle when they were in seventh or eighth grade. When you have the resilience and persistence and vision that I have and put that with a group of girls that believe and are loyal, I think we can do a lot of great things. That’s what this group did. I think that’s really rewarding.”

The Mid-Penn's coaches granted Commonwealth Division all-star honors to seven Carlisle players — Emma Ahl, Maria Franjicic and Lydia Ring to the first team, Sejla Podzic to the second team, and honorable mentions to Madalyn Brymesser, Maia Iannuzzi and Alex Thuma — and named Clippinger the division's coach of the year. Clippinger was also named The Sentinel's coach of the year for the fifth time.

For Clippinger, the rewards have not only sprouted from on-field success, including 22 “Coach of the Year” honors for him and his staff, but also in the challenges that come with the daily grind of the soccer journey.

“People talk about the wins,” he said. “They can say, ‘Hey Clip, you had 367 wins.’ OK, but there were 222 losses. There were 222 times where we had to go back at it. That kind of resilience and that kind of ability to come back and go after it again is something that was given to me. I just love to compete, and when the girls or the guys gave me that hope, it was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s just forget about yesterday and figure out the next game.’ And we did that.”

In late September, in the middle of the Thundering Herd’s season, the marquee of the Carlisle Theater featured a congratulatory note dedicated to Clippinger and his 350th career victory, which he had registered in the final game of the 2020 season.

Clippinger doesn’t know whose idea it was to honor him with block letters on High Street, but he appreciated the gesture.

“That was really touching,” he said. "I’m a home boy. I’m a Carlisle boy. I was around Carlisle athletics when it was the talk of the town in every sport and the coaches were legends. I got to be around those guys. I got to brush shoulders with the Bowens and the Menningers and the Evanses and the Mundorfs. They taught, and I learned from them. So seeing that up there, in a humble way, was just really cool.”

And while his name ended up on the marquee, Clippinger always considered the players to be the stars on the stage of his soccer journey.

“I love my players,” he said, “even the ones that struggled with me. I spent countless hours walking the sidewalks of Carlisle, thinking about kids and how I can help and how I can do better to help them see where we’re going, just a lot of thought and heart into it.”

Clippinger unretired after his 2012 decision to step away but said this one felt different, even if he’d never say never to a possible return to soccer in the future. But after decades on the sidelines, he hoped the fruits of his soccer journey would still reach his former players whose lives still resonate with him in the folder he keeps to remember them.

“Hopefully,” he said, “as they grow up and are soccer moms and soccer dads or coaches or managers or supervisors or nurses, they can look back and appreciate how they’ve benefited from a commitment to something bigger than themselves.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.