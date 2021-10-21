Girls Soccer: Carlisle caps regular season with 4-1 win over short-handed Cumberland Valley

Carlisle began its preparations for the upcoming District 3 Class 4A playoffs with a solid 4-2 win over visiting rival Cumberland Valley to wrap up the regular season at Ken Millen Stadium Thursday night.

Carlisle (15-3) reached the 15-win mark in girls soccer for the first time since the final year of the Dannah Brehm era in 2005. The Herd had lost to Cumberland Valley 1-0 Sept. 27 but exacted their revenge on a short-handed Eagle squad.

“The kids battled back, and that is big for this group,” said assistant coach Christian Pavlovich, filling in for head coach Greg Clippinger, who was out due to COVID-19 protocol. “There have been challenges, and this group is very close, and they have grown together, and they play together. It is a very good group, and Clip has told them that many times. It is a testament to the work Clip has put in with this group and how much they have overcome.”

Cumberland Valley lost two players to concussion protocol after they collided in a game against Chambersburg Tuesday. Two others who weren’t available to play due to injury and illness. Despite the issues, the Eagles (8-5-3) took 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the contest but couldn’t maintain them.

Mallory Brown scored early for Cumberland Valley on a long ball that took a big bounce over Herd keeper Madalyn Brymesser's head and into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Addysen Fitzgerald got the Herd back into the game, as she beat her wing defender, cut the ball back and ripped a right-footed shot into the near corner to tie the game at one. Fitzgerald was able to use her size and speed to create chances for the Herd all evening.

Less than three minutes later, Andrea Nguyen ripped a ball from the far corner that beat Brymesser and was tipped in by Kylie Robinson for a 2-1 lead.

Out of a scrum in front of the net, Carlisle’s Maia Iannuzzi tapped a ball into the net to tie the game at 2 just before the half.

Carlisle took the lead early in the second half, as Ryleigh Poole got her foot on a cross by Lydia Ring, and beat CV keeper Xandy Oswald.

Sejla Podzic, who played limited minutes due to an ankle issue, extended the Herd lead to two, as she split two defenders and beat the keeper with a shot into the corner. The Herd had two other chances to extend their lead even further, but Eagle defenders KK Ball and Brown were able to clear balls from the goal line behind the Eagle keeper.

Maria Frnjicic formed a solid wall in front of Bymesser and got some help from Emma Ahl, Poole, Alex Thumma, and Aliah Ring.

It was Carlisle's second win over the Eagles in three years.

“I was part of the team that beat Cumberland Valley two years ago,” Brymesser said. “This feels so good. We are so ready to play this year each game. We have been looking forward to this year from when we were unbeaten as eighth-graders. We will take one game at a time and see what happens.”

“In that situation tonight, missing a key defender and all of our forwards, we have had a hard time getting into a rhythm,” Eagle coach George Gemberling said. "I thought we fought hard, scored first and had it going early. I told the kids playoffs are a different animal. You have to be prepared for anything.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0