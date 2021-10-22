Girls Soccer: 8 local teams qualify for 2021 District 3 playoffs

District 3 released its final power rankings for girls soccer Friday morning, confirming that eight Sentinel-area teams qualified for the postseason in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at the schedule first-round matchups and quick notes on the local qualifiers.

For the full list of power rankings, click here.

CLASS 4A

Number of teams that qualified: 16

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Championship, Nov. 6.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 4 Carlisle (15-3-0) vs. No. 13 Exeter (11-6-0); No. 10 Cumberland Valley (8-5-3) at No. 7 Ephrata (14-3-0).

Notes: Two of Carlisle’s three losses came against top-seeded Central Dauphin. The other came at Cumberland Valley Sept. 27 … Cumberland Valley picked up one win over its final five regular-season games.

CLASS 3A

Number of teams that qualified: 16

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Championship, Nov. 4.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): No. 4 Mechanicsburg (13-3-2) vs. No. 13 West York (11-5-0); No. 5 Northern (14-4-0) vs. No. 12 Manheim Central (9-7-0); No. 6 Red Land (11-6-1) vs. No. 11 Fleetwood (10-7-0).

Notes: Mechanicsburg won eight straight games to wrap up its regular season. The Wildcats won six of those games via shutout … Northern was shutout in two of its final four games … Red Land won three of its final four regular-season games.

CLASS 2A

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Championship, Nov. 6.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): No. 3 Boiling Springs (14-4-0) vs. No. 6 Bermudian Springs (14-2-0) in the quarterfinals; No. 4 Trinity (14-3-1) vs. No. 5 Eastern York (12-5-1) in the quarterfinals; No. 8 Camp Hill (10-4-2) vs. No. 9 Tulpehocken (12-4-2).

Notes: The Bubblers won their final four regular-season games, outscoring opponents 16-4 during that stretch … Since a Sept. 25 loss to top-seeded Wyomissing, Trinity posted an 8-1-1 record … Camp Hill went unbeaten in seven of its last eight to close out the regular season.

CLASS A

Number of teams that qualified: eight

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Wednesday; Semifinals, Oct. 30; Championship, Nov. 3.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): none

Notes: West Shore Christian finisehed just outside the playoff bubble, settling for ninth place.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

