'Getting in was the biggest key': In tighter District 3 field, Mechanicsburg girls soccer eyes third straight title game appearance

There are signs of autumn all around us: a chill that hangs in the air once the sun sets, the leaves changing and bursting with colors, and the Mechanicsburg girls soccer team poised to make another deep run in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.

This year marks head coach Jake June’s sixth season at the helm, and the Wildcats have qualified for districts in each of those campaigns. In the last two years, the team has advanced to the championship game before losing to Manheim Central in both contests.

The No. 4 seeded Wildcats take on fifth-ranked Daniel Boone (11-3) Wednesday night at Northside Elementary School in their opening round quarterfinal match looking to make it three straight championship appearances.

“We’ve had success in recent years as a program, and we know who we are and we have expectations for ourselves,” June said. “We’re confident when we go out onto the field that we can compete with anybody. In a crazy year like this year has been, getting in was the biggest key.”

It might be surprising to learn for such a seasoned squad that Mechanicsburg (11-2) went through a formation change earlier this season and moved some pieces around to solidify their attack. The adjustments were a lot easier to implement and achieve for the upperclassmen-led Wildcats, who feature 15 seniors on the roster.