'Getting in was the biggest key': In tighter District 3 field, Mechanicsburg girls soccer eyes third straight title game appearance

There are signs of autumn all around us: a chill that hangs in the air once the sun sets, the leaves changing and bursting with colors, and the Mechanicsburg girls soccer team poised to make another deep run in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.
This year marks head coach Jake June’s sixth season at the helm, and the Wildcats have qualified for districts in each of those campaigns. In the last two years, the team has advanced to the championship game before losing to Manheim Central in both contests.
The No. 4 seeded Wildcats take on fifth-ranked Daniel Boone (11-3) Wednesday night at Northside Elementary School in their opening round quarterfinal match looking to make it three straight championship appearances.
“We’ve had success in recent years as a program, and we know who we are and we have expectations for ourselves,” June said. “We’re confident when we go out onto the field that we can compete with anybody. In a crazy year like this year has been, getting in was the biggest key.”
It might be surprising to learn for such a seasoned squad that Mechanicsburg (11-2) went through a formation change earlier this season and moved some pieces around to solidify their attack. The adjustments were a lot easier to implement and achieve for the upperclassmen-led Wildcats, who feature 15 seniors on the roster.
“I think that has helped us from the top down with a lot of leaders, a lot of experience and a lot of good soccer players,” June said. “You want to celebrate the success you’ve had, but every year comes with different obstacles. This year’s group was very senior-heavy, and I think you’re able to lean on your seniors and your leadership a little more. We’ve jelled and figured out what makes us the best possible team we can be on the field out there. I’m proud of the girls. I’m proud of how they’ve stepped up.”
The experience of navigating through the playoff gauntlet the last two seasons has prepared this edition of the Wildcats for the next step in their journey.
“We’ve all been in this situation before,” senior forward Elena Hinkson said. “We know what the environment is going to be like. Especially this year, we know we have to work even harder because, with only eight teams, each of them is going to be really good.”
“I think any time you can get experience in a do-or-die situation like a playoff game, get minutes under your belt, that helps going forward into a similar experience,” June said. “I think for me, the preparation has always been the same. We want to take it day by day. We look at the next game in front of us, and that’s all that matters. We might have goals that extend past that, but I think the girls have understood that as well.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced significant revisions to the playoff landscape in this tenuous season. An abbreviated month of play and additional COVID-19 protocols and guidelines reduced the field of District 3 Class 3A qualifiers roughly by half. Last year, 16 teams qualified for the district 3A playoffs.
That means it’s tough from the jump. If Mechanicsburg wins, it’ll face either No. 8 Conrad Weiser (10-4) or No. 1 Elco (13-0) in Saturday’s semifinals. And the other side of the bracket features two more unbeaten teams — No. 2 Greencastle-Antrim (14-0) and No. 3 Gettysburg (12-0).
“I think that’s a benefit of how we approach what we want to accomplish,” June said about the pressure. “Going day by day and just focusing on the game in front because that’s all you can control right now. Cutting the field in half, we know that all of the teams in it right now are great sides with a lot of talent. We can focus on Daniel Boone and being the best version of ourselves.”
Additionally, only the champion advances to the abbreviated PIAA tournament this year. In comparison, three District 3 Class 3A teams qualified a year ago. States begin No. 14, just four days after the district championship game.
The changes make the road that much more challenging, but it gives the Mechanicsburg seniors one more shot at an elusive title.
“I do want to win and move forward because it is our senior year,” Lauren Costello said. “I feel like we deserve it because we have worked so hard for it.”
“We’ve wanted to win a district title the last two years whether we get to states or didn’t,” junior Halle Engle said. “Honestly, for me, I don’t feel the pressure to win districts. I just want to show up and play our game. I want us to be shown as the best team in the area because I think we are.”
