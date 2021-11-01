District 3 Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg tops Greencastle-Antrim, earns trip to fourth consecutive title game

GREENCASTLE — Periodically during Monday’s District 3 Class 3A semifinal, cartoon flames lapped across an LED strip on the electronic scoreboard at Kaley Field, but the host Blue Devils were the ones bringing the heat to the pitch, laying siege to visiting Mechanicsburg throughout the 80-minute pressure cooker of a clash.

But the defending district champions refused to buckle.

With 5:08 remaining, Halle Engle scored the go-ahead goal, and the Wildcats defense withstood the heat and the pressure to help Mechanicsburg knock off the tournament’s top seed, 2-1, and earn a trip to the District 3 Class 3A Championship game for the fourth straight season.

The title tilt, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium, pits the Wildcats against Elco, a 3-1 winner over Red Land in the other semifinal that was decided by penalty kicks.

“We did it,” said goalkeeper Ari Frey, who made 14 saves to underline the defensive effort for No. 4 Mechanicsburg (16-3-2). “At the beginning of the season, I think most of us didn’t think we’d get this far, but as we rolled through the season, we became more comfortable, more positive as a team, and we relied on ourselves to get it done.”

In front of Frey, the Wildcats’ back line of Alexandra Black, Kyra Dillon, Thoula Michelitch, Maggie Cicero and Bella Gilliard withstood everything the top-seeded Blue Devils (19-2-0) threw at their side of the field, limiting shots to the outside.

“It’s not just our back line,” Frey said. “Our team defense has been great compared to the beginning of the season. Nobody was afraid to get stuck in or to make tackles, which ultimately helped us win the game.”

In the 75th minute, Engle, who had poked and prodded the Greencastle defense throughout the second half, ended up with the ball at her feet behind the Greencastle defense.

“We knew their strengths up top,” Engle said, “and we knew that we weren’t going to have a whole lot of opportunities on our scoring end, so we knew that we had to put them away when we got those opportunities.”

Engle, who had missed one shot earlier in the half, made the most of her ensuing attempt, lifting a shot into the right side of the net before her teammates enveloped her in celebration.

“That was our message halftime and throughout the second half,” Mechanicsburg coach Mike O’Brien said. “We just needed that one chance, that one opportunity.”

The Wildcats led 1-0 entering the second half and clogged the midfield with defenders. But in the 65th minute, Greencastle’s Avery Parks — a teammate of Engle’s on their Keystone F.C. Club team — raced through the middle of the field, cut to her left and delivered a left-footed shot toward the top-right corner to tie the game at one.

“We responded well after the goal,” O’Brien said, “which was nice to see. We just didn’t give up and sit back.”

The Wildcats also responded to an early Greencastle attack. After enduring a stretch of pressure in their own end, they capitalized for the game’s first goal when Madison Michelitch punched in a shot through a crowd in the front of the Blue Devils’ net in the sixth minute.

“It definitely eased us up,” she said, “and settled us down a little bit because I think we went in maybe being a little intimidated.”

Under the red flames lapping across the scoreboard behind them, the Wildcats’ intimidation diminished. Their confidence grew. And as Greencastle wound up for a final push in the game’s final five minutes, they fought off a frenzied attack to secure their spot in the championship game.

“We didn’t panic,” O’Brien said. “We did a great job. I don’t think they got any good clean looks at the end.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.