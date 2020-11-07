District 3 Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg back in championship game for third straight year after Halle Engle's 20T heroics

Engle and Hinkson worked together to tally the first Wildcat goal in the opening half. Hinkson ran onto a ball and slotted it to an open Engle. Her shot from distance sailed over Raiders keeper Madi Bailey, just inside the 20-minute mark.

The Wildcats had several other offensive chances, but Bailey was there to clean them up. The Wildcat defense allowed the Raiders very little space in the offensive end early on.

The game changed quickly in the second half as the Raiders’ Katelyn Reuppel found a defensive misplay at her feet. She took a dribble to her right and knocked the ball behind Wildcats keeper Ari Frey into the left corner.

The goal seemed to energize the Raiders, and they created several key chances but Frey and her defensive mates never broke. The Raiders had a couple of big opportunities on restarts just outside the penalty box, but Frey stood tall in the nets.

Mechanicsburg (13-2) had a solid chance in the first overtime on a corner kick, but the cross deflected off a Wildcat foot and over the crossbar.