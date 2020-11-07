District 3 Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg back in championship game for third straight year after Halle Engle's 20T heroics

MYERSTOWN — Mechanicsburg’s Elena Hinkson and Halle Engle combined to do what they do best — score goals.
The duo accounted for both scores in the Wildcats' dramatic 2-1 double overtime victory Saturday night over Elco at Elco High School.
The win moves the fourth-ranked Wildcats into the District 3 Class 3A championship game for the third straight year. It will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Northside Elementary School against No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg, a 1-0 winner over Greencastle-Antrim in Saturday's other semi.
After a scoreless first OT, Hinkson beat her defender down the left flank and sent a ball across the field that Engle was able to redirect past the keeper for the game-winner at the 13:36 mark of the second overtime.
“I saw Halle running and just wanted to get the ball to her to give her a chance; it is a play we have done so many times,” Hinkson said. “I got a couple earlier, but got them too close to the keeper — just wanted to keep it further out."
“It feels great,” Engle said. "As a junior I haven’t known anything but a district final. "Just know that the third time is the charm.
“We have played so many double overtime games over the past three years — we know we just have to come out with more energy.”
'Getting in was the biggest key': In tighter District 3 field, Mechanicsburg girls soccer eyes third straight title game appearance
District 3 Girls Soccer: Halle Engle provides insurance, Mechanicsburg takes care of Daniel Boone in Class 3A quarters
District 3 Playoff Highlights: Dan Erickson's 2OT winner sends Cumberland Valley boys soccer to title game
Engle and Hinkson worked together to tally the first Wildcat goal in the opening half. Hinkson ran onto a ball and slotted it to an open Engle. Her shot from distance sailed over Raiders keeper Madi Bailey, just inside the 20-minute mark.
The Wildcats had several other offensive chances, but Bailey was there to clean them up. The Wildcat defense allowed the Raiders very little space in the offensive end early on.
The game changed quickly in the second half as the Raiders’ Katelyn Reuppel found a defensive misplay at her feet. She took a dribble to her right and knocked the ball behind Wildcats keeper Ari Frey into the left corner.
The goal seemed to energize the Raiders, and they created several key chances but Frey and her defensive mates never broke. The Raiders had a couple of big opportunities on restarts just outside the penalty box, but Frey stood tall in the nets.
Mechanicsburg (13-2) had a solid chance in the first overtime on a corner kick, but the cross deflected off a Wildcat foot and over the crossbar.
Elco (14-1), a two-time defending District champion in Class 2A and the top seed in 3A this year, gave the Wildcats a physical and hard-fought game. Reuppel proved to be a thorn in the Wildcats defense with her ball-handling ability and the speed to beat defenders. Bailey also was solid in the nets, knowing when to come off her line and also catching the ball in traffic.
“We have had solid senior leadership this year. They have been here before, and they know what they need to do,” Wildcats head coach Jake June said. “We knew they were big and physical and maybe the best team we face all season. I am proud of our girls and the way they battled through tired legs and many minutes.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!