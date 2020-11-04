District 3 Girls Soccer: Halle Engle provides insurance, Mechanicsburg takes care of Daniel Boone in Class 3A quarters

MECHANICSBURG — It took just three minutes in the second half for Daniel Boone to suddenly cut Mechanicsburg’s 2-0 lead in half.

Lily Ferguson slipped one past goalie Ari Frey into the back of the net. And the Wildcats looked shaken and disjointed as they clung to a one-goal advantage trying to withstand a surging Blazers’ attack after halftime.

For about 20 minutes, No. 4 Mechanicsburg battled and clawed to maintain the edge on the scoreboard as they looked to regain the rhythm and play how they had at the start. Eventually, the Wildcats settled down, and Halle Engle’s two goals iced the 4-1 victory in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal match at Northside Elementary School on Wednesday evening.

“I’m most proud of our girls for handling the pressure as best as we could up 2-1 in this playoff atmosphere and still finding the back of the net a couple more times,” Wildcats head coach Jake June said. “We find a way to bounce back, and that’s who we want to be. We want to be the best team on the field for the majority of the game. But when it’s not, we find a way to try and get us back to that position.”