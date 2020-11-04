District 3 Girls Soccer: Halle Engle provides insurance, Mechanicsburg takes care of Daniel Boone in Class 3A quarters

MECHANICSBURG — It took just three minutes in the second half for Daniel Boone to suddenly cut Mechanicsburg’s 2-0 lead in half.
Lily Ferguson slipped one past goalie Ari Frey into the back of the net. And the Wildcats looked shaken and disjointed as they clung to a one-goal advantage trying to withstand a surging Blazers’ attack after halftime.
For about 20 minutes, No. 4 Mechanicsburg battled and clawed to maintain the edge on the scoreboard as they looked to regain the rhythm and play how they had at the start. Eventually, the Wildcats settled down, and Halle Engle’s two goals iced the 4-1 victory in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal match at Northside Elementary School on Wednesday evening.
“I’m most proud of our girls for handling the pressure as best as we could up 2-1 in this playoff atmosphere and still finding the back of the net a couple more times,” Wildcats head coach Jake June said. “We find a way to bounce back, and that’s who we want to be. We want to be the best team on the field for the majority of the game. But when it’s not, we find a way to try and get us back to that position.”
Mechanicsburg (12-2) wasted little time after the opening whistle putting the No. 5 Blazers (11-4) on their heels as the Wildcats rocketed a shot off the post 15 seconds into the contest and came out the stronger of the two sides.
In the ninth minute, Mechanicsburg broke through on its first corner of the game. Engle fired a low liner through traffic to Allison Schrass, who settled the entry off her body before finding the lower right corner to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Daniel Boone head coach Mark Reightneous and the Blazers’ defensive strategy keyed on Engle. They did their best to contain the scoring threat, but the junior became the conduit the Wildcats’ offense ran through.
At 35:36, Engle led Lily Eckroth with a beautiful cross through the midfield. The senior gathered the ball on her left foot and finished into the far corner for a 2-0 lead as the teams entered halftime.
“I think the girls will be the first ones to tell you that at the start of the second half, we weren’t our best selves,” June said. “Credit Daniel Boone for coming out aggressive.”
In the 43rd minute, the Ferguson goal tensed up the situation as Mechanicsburg came out of the break sluggish. But the Wildcats relied on their backline to regain control of the game as they held Daniel Boone without quality scoring opportunities.
“After they scored, we got on each other and started working with each other instead of yelling at each other and getting down on ourselves,” senior center back Lauren Costello said. “It’s definitely communication, and having a strong line altogether, being confident and trusting one another.”
“We know their strength is up front,” June said of Daniel Boone. “They have three girls there who can score and make things happen, so we challenged the backline. Lauren is a general back there. She’s a fantastic soccer player who played all 80 minutes for me today. But the whole group did a really good job with their positioning and understanding where to be.”
Engle notched her 25th and 26th goals of the season a little more than a minute apart to give the Wildcats breathing room and a cushion for the last 15 minutes of the game.
Mechanicsburg led 13-7 in shots on goal, and Frey made six saves in the winning effort.
With the victory, the Wildcats advance to take on top-seeded Elco, 1-0 winners over Conrad Weiser, in Saturday’s semifinals.
The Wildcats are trying to make it three straight trips to the district championship. They lost the previous two times they made it.
“We’ll continue the emphasis to be ourselves at practice and to do what has made us successful this year,” June said. “It’s the next obstacle for us. It’s the next thing in front of us, and that’s what we’re going to try to tackle.”
