District 3 Girls Soccer: Central Dauphin ousts Carlisle in semifinals 2-0

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — The combination of Alex Murphy and Marlie Dickerson was the difference, as each player recorded a goal and an assist, helping Central Dauphin to its 20th straight win, a 2-0 victory over Carlisle Tuesday in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals.

Central Dauphin will face Wilson, a 2-1 winner over Ephrata in the other semifinal, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Hershey Park Stadium for the district title.

Central Dauphin edged Carlisle twice in the regular season on its way to an unbeaten season, but found itself in a tussle with the Herd Tuesday. Carlisle got huge games out of its defense and goalkeeper Madalyn Brymesser, who totaled nine saves.

Murphy set up over a corner kick with about 19 minutes left in a scoreless game. Her cross into traffic found the head of Dickerson, and her nod into the net gave the Rams a 1-0 lead.

With just over five minutes left in the game, Dickerson sent in a cross that Murphy was able to deposit past Brymesser for the final score.

No. 4- seeded Carlisle had clinched a spot in the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2012 with Saturday's quarterfinal win over Penn Manor. The Herd will enter as the third or fourth seed from District 3.

Central Dauphin (20-0) had only two games with a goal difference of one all season.

“We had two great chances in the first three minutes and five or so in the first half,” said Rams coach Scott Orner. “I always tell the kids at this time of the year, you win games on set pieces, and we finally got one. Alex, Marlie, and Kayden (Williams) created so many good chances. We just didn’t finish them, but give credit to Carlisle, they frustrated us at times.”

Central Dauphin had a great chance early in the game as Kayden Williams had a breakaway, but her shot was deflected and grabbed by Brymesser. The Rams had five corners in the half and a couple of big opportunities by Murphy and Nina Chinapoo, but the Herd were up to the task.

The Herd started to move the ball later in the half, using Maia Iannuzzi and Sejla Podzic. Podzic had a shot that resulted in a corner but nothing further.

“I am so proud of the girls tonight; we had a solid scheme coming in and we played scoreless for 65 minutes with them.” said Herd coach Greg Clippinger. “Madalyn Brymesser was super tonight, and Maria Franjicic, and defensively we couldn’t have played much better. They are so dangerous with the ball. It is a shame we had a breakdown on a set piece. We lost 4-0, 3-0, and 2-0 to them so credit our kids to giving them a game.”

In Class 2A

Both Trinity and Boiling Springs suffered semifinal losses in the Class 2A bracket Tuesday. The Shamrocks dropped a 3-1 decision at Wyomissing while the Bubblers fell 2-1 at Bishop McDevitt.

Trinity and Boiling Springs will play a third-place game to decide the third and final spot in the state playoffs from District 3. The game is scheduled for Saturday at a time and place to be determined.

