District 3 Girls Soccer: Carly Smith’s goal, Abbie Miller's prowess in net hands Cumberland Valley 16th district title

“I knew that I had to not disappoint them and make my team proud,” Miller said. “I just really wanted to bring home the trophy for the school. We just worked so hard this year that I felt like it was something that we had to do.”

Miller and her mates faced some adversity almost right from the start, as senior center back Kayla Honeysett was lost to injury less than three minutes into the game. That forced some adjusting and shuffling along the Eagles’ back line, but they weathered a CD push through the middle stretch of the half to keep things scoreless.

The CV offense started cooking late in the first, with the best opportunity coming after a direct kick by Smith. CD keeper Emma Morin made a diving fingertip save on the redirect, and the teams went into the half scoreless.

The second half saw more ebb and flow across the field, with each team generating a few chances but no goals.

That was until Smith stepped into a direct kick from 40 yards out, sending it toward the far post and teammate Emily Mashinski driving toward the net. But Mashinski was never able to get a touch on it; instead, the ball bounced past a shielded and surprised CD side and into the net at the 61:51 mark.