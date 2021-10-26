District 3 Girls Soccer: Camp Hill breaks through, tops Tulpehocken in first round

Monday’s beautiful 75-degree weather was long gone by kickoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A stiff wind blew through Camp Hill’s Seibert Park as intermittent rain ratcheted up the discomfort for players and fans alike. The chill in the night air was a harbinger that playoff season had begun.

And with it, the reminder that one bounce or call can change a team’s fortunes in an instant. The end of the season is only one loss away.

No. 8 Camp Hill avoided that Tuesday night as the Lions (11-4-2) took advantage of one lucky deflection to break a tie on its way to a 3-1 victory over No. 9 Tulpehocken in the first round of the PIAA District 3 Class 2A girls soccer bracket.

In the 59th minute, Marissa McGuire took a feed from Della Hawkins down the left side, pivoted, and found the space to fire a shot toward the Tulpehocken net. The ball ricocheted off a Trojan defender’s head and past goalkeeper Abby Becker to give Camp Hill a 2-1 advantage it wouldn’t relinquish. It was the break both sides were looking for all match.

“We tried to put some more speed up top to play on the skip a bit more,” Camp Hill head coach Jared Latchford said. “Marissa and Della, both freshmen, are used to playing with each other so they can connect, and it worked out for us there.”

Offensive chances were limited and sporadic. The two evenly matched clubs locked down the scoring opportunities at close range, combining only nine shots on goal over 80 minutes.

Tulpehocken (12-5-2) put the Lions in a 1-0 hole at the 18:50 mark as Sydney Zellers’ 55-yard free-kick skipped through everyone and bounced past keeper Sophie Ceo.

“I think my goalie thought our defenders had it, and I think my defenders thought my goalie had it in a bit of a miscommunication,” Latchford said. “I wasn’t the happiest with it, but they responded well. It would have been easy to hang their heads and pack it in and surrender after that, but they didn’t.”

Camp Hill found the equalizer nine minutes later as Margot Kuller had a nifty piece of interior passing to see Karen Cutler, who went top shelf to even the score.

“I feel like everyone stepped up, and we started getting a flow going,” Camp Hill’s Hailey Dobb said. “It made me feel a lot better.”

Tulpehocken came out strong in the second half, applying constant pressure, but couldn’t turn that into quality chances before McGuire and the Lions went on the counter-attack to take the lead.

The Trojans had a golden opportunity to tie it up with 18 minutes left when Mackenzie Sowers received an entry pass at nearly point-blank range. But from her center-back position, Dobb raced through the box to steal the ball off Sowers’ foot before the senior could get off a shot to preserve the Lions’ lead.

“I felt so good after doing that,” Dobb said. “I felt like if I didn’t get there or keep going up, they might have scored because no one else was really there at the time.”

With 5:05 remaining, Camp Hill scored on its lone corner of the game as McGuire tallied her second goal and Kuller her second assist to give the Lions an insurance goal and some breathing room.

Ceo notched three saves in the victory, while Becker countered with two for the Trojans.

The victory pits the Lions against the top-seeded, undefeated, and defending District 3 champion Wyomissing Spartans in a quarterfinal match on at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wyomissing High School.

