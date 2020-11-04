District 3 Boys Soccer: Sam, Philip Lundblad strikes propel No. 4 Cumberland Valley past Northeastern, into semis

Northeastern (12-3) finally put a couple of opportunities together in the second half using Caleb Snyder, Mitchel Kling and Alex Afata to force Eagle keeper Luke Snyder to stay focused.

(Snyder has missed a large chunk of the season and is slowly working his way back into action. Jonah Scholl played the first half in the net, making two saves.)

Northeastern cut the deficit to one on an Afata goal. Sam Gatchell crossed a ball that was deflected and bounded off Snyder’s gloves, and Afata was in the right position to knock it home.

“We knew they were a good team on film and better in person,” CV head coach Matt Billman said.

Cumberland Valley spent the final five minutes trying to clear everything up the field to force the Bobcats to work through all 10 Eagle players defending the box.

CV can make it three trips to the district championship — which will be held at the higher seed’s field due to changes this season caused by the coronavirus pandemic — in four years with a win Saturday. The Eagles won the title in 2018 and lost in 2017. Last year, they were knocked out in the quarterfinals.