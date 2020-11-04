District 3 Boys Soccer: Sam, Philip Lundblad strikes propel No. 4 Cumberland Valley past Northeastern, into semis

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Fourth-seed Cumberland Valley boys soccer scored two early goals and relied on its stingy defense to edge fifth-seed Northeastern in the District 3 Class 4A opening round Wednesday night at Bobby Rahal Toyota Field at Eagle View Middle School.
The Eagles will take on Hempfield, a 3-2 winner over top-seed Wilson, on Saturday at Cumberland Valley. A time will be determined by District 3 and Cumberland Valley.
The Eagles (14-1) used their ball control and switched the ball to the opposite side of the field often to keep the pressure on Northeastern. The speed and size of Zach Blocker proved to be a matchup nightmare for the Bobcats as he continually ran past the defense and used his ability to cross balls into the box.
It paid off on the third opportunity as he found Sam Lundblad, whose one-timer found the back of the net just nine minutes into the contest.
“This game was important for us. It was our first playoff game here, and we have been in four or five games where the pressure was on us because they were must-wins,” Eagles captain Daniel Erickson said. “We knew what we needed to do and that was get an early goal, and we did that to put pressure on them.”
A couple of minutes before the half, Philip Lundblad ripped a shot from about 30 yards out that tickled the twine, and the Eagles led 2-0.
Northeastern (12-3) finally put a couple of opportunities together in the second half using Caleb Snyder, Mitchel Kling and Alex Afata to force Eagle keeper Luke Snyder to stay focused.
(Snyder has missed a large chunk of the season and is slowly working his way back into action. Jonah Scholl played the first half in the net, making two saves.)
Northeastern cut the deficit to one on an Afata goal. Sam Gatchell crossed a ball that was deflected and bounded off Snyder’s gloves, and Afata was in the right position to knock it home.
“We knew they were a good team on film and better in person,” CV head coach Matt Billman said.
Cumberland Valley spent the final five minutes trying to clear everything up the field to force the Bobcats to work through all 10 Eagle players defending the box.
CV can make it three trips to the district championship — which will be held at the higher seed’s field due to changes this season caused by the coronavirus pandemic — in four years with a win Saturday. The Eagles won the title in 2018 and lost in 2017. Last year, they were knocked out in the quarterfinals.
“Kudos to our guys for everything going on this year. We knew we needed to tweak some things, and we didn’t have a lot of time and we just needed to roll,” Billman said. “We talked at large about how a postseason run hinges on the senior leadership. They have been around and have seen it, smelled it and know what it is about. It has been a hard seven months on everybody with everything going on around the kids. They are healthy and ready to play, and they and the parents have bought in. Thanks to our school district for a great plan.”
