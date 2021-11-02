District 3 Boys Soccer: Oley Valley outlasts Boiling Springs in PKs

Through 80 minutes of regulation, two 15-minute overtime periods and a series of penalty kicks that extended beyond the standard five rounds, Boiling Springs banged on the door to its second consecutive District 3 Class 2A boys soccer championship game and the program’s first-ever ticket to the state playoffs.

But defending-champion Oley Valley, anchored by goalkeeper Corbin Teeters, denied entry, outlasting the Bubblers 1-1 (5-4 PKs) and ending Boiling Springs’ historic season on a cold, clear night at Ecker Field Tuesday.

Teeters – a game-day decision between the pipes after splitting time with Tyler Drobek throughout the season – turned away 13 shots during 110 minutes. He made two saves in the decisive penalty-kick session, stopping an offering from Eli Rohrbaugh to clinch the semifinal victory for Lynx (16-5-1).

“Corbin came up huge a few times tonight,” said Oley Valley coach Shawn Meals. “I’ve got two guys who’ve been splitting time. I’m not going to lie, on the bus ride up here, I just had kind of a gut feeling and went with Corbin. He came up big.”

The Bubblers (17-2-0) asserted themselves throughout the overtime periods, generating five corner kicks and three shots on goal during the extra session and attempting several other offensive chances that swerved or deflected wide.

“We had so many opportunities to knock the ball in but it just wouldn’t go,” said Boiling Springs coach Matt Brenner, “whether it was their keeper or a defender throwing their body, doing anything to get in front of the ball. Any other game, we probably would have scored four or five of those, but their keeper was phenomenal, and they put four or five bodies in front of all of our shots, and they did enough just to push them wide or deflect them. Our guys came and played the best game they could.”

The Bubblers had fallen behind in the 54th minute, when Oley Valley’s Nathan Fatkin punched in a shot set up by Josey Williamson on the left wing. Gavin Rauhut netted the equalizer in the 68th minute, slipping on the ball outside the box, but recovering and sending a shot inside the right post.

“This is a special group that had not just the ability, but they had the mindset,” Brenner said of the Bubblers, who won the Mid-Penn Colonial Division and rattled off 13 straight wins through the district quarterfinals. “They had the intangibles. Unfortunately, he last thing you want to see is a season go to PKs and cut short like it was tonight.”

Oley Valley graduated 12 seniors from the team that toppedthe Bubblers in the title game last fall. The Lynx advance to face Lancaster Mennonite, a 4-0 winner over Wyomissing, in the Class 2A championship game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hersheypark Arena.

“They obviously had something to prove,” Meals said of his players, “and they wanted to do it on their own. Now they’re back (in the finals), and we’ll see what happens.”

To get there, the Lynx sent 14 shots on goal during play, 13 of them answered by Boiling Springs senior Carson Metzger.

“It was a battle,” Brenner said. “I think anybody who watched it would have said it was pretty darn even. Both sides had some great chances. I felt like we had the better of the overtime, but unfortunately it didn’t matter because we couldn’t capitalize on those chances.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

