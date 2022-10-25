District 3 Boys Soccer: Cumberland Valley falls to Conestoga Valley in penalty kicks

With a chance to win it before Cumberland Valley even got to its fifth attempt in penalty kicks, Conestoga Valley’s David Irwin lined up the attempt from 12 yards out. On the goal line was Eagles’ keeper Michael Hoy with his arms spread out, trying to give his team one last shot to draw even. The ref blew the whistle, and Irwin took a couple of steps before striking the ball. But Hoy guessed correctly this time and dove low to his left, deflecting the ball away.

The celebration would be short-lived, however, as the Eagles’ last chance to send it to another round of penalty kicks went over the crossbar off the foot of Jayson McGaffin, giving Conestoga Valley the 1-1 (3-2 PKs) upset victory on Tuesday evening at Eagle View Stadium.

Cumberland Valley (11-5-2) made a costly mistake in the 22nd minute, turning the ball over deep in its defensive end. Conestoga Valley’s Jason Burkholder rushed the net uncontested before dishing to Landen Sunday. Instead of a shot, the Buckskins’ senior made the extra pass to Rowan Aisenbrey, who quickly pocketed the goal in the open net.

Moments later, Cumberland Valley averted another potential disaster when Hoy Michael Hoy misplayed a ball above the top of the box, but his defense cleared the ball to bail him out. The Eagles maintained constant pressure as they had 13 corners in the match, numerous deep throw-ins, and restarts in their offensive end.

Despite having the advantage in every statistical category, Cumberland Valley played from behind most of the game. The Eagles scored the equalizer with only 4:18 remaining in regulation, as McGaffin scored from 35 yards out off a direct kick that slipped through Conestoga Valley (8-7-2) keeper Jacob Carr’s hands.

“I thought we had chances, and we didn’t get them,” Cumberland Valley head coach Matt Billman said. “That’s why we love this game. We score a goal, and we go berserk. All of the things encapsulated together, and this is a small part of that.”

But the two overtime periods and 30 minutes of extra play went as well as the first 80 minutes. Cumberland Valley generated opportunities but couldn’t send home the golden goal against the Buckskins.

Nearly hoarse from over two hours of encouragement and direction from the sideline, Billman addressed his team after the game before doubling over with emotion. The coach told his team, “I love you all,” before hugging each of his players as they left the field one last time for the season.