District 3 Boys Soccer: Camp Hill secures 6th district title with 2-1 win over Tuplehocken

HERSHEY – The shouts from the cheering sections for both sides shot through the cold air and the tension at Hersheypark Stadium Wednesday night, but with 3:48 on the clock and the District Three Class A title game between Tulpehocken and Camp Hill, everything settled to a half-second silence as Marko Balic lined up for a penalty kick.

“They were all yelling, ‘Don’t miss, No. 10,’” Balic said. “I knew that I had to make it and prove them wrong.”

Balic glided up to the ball and punched it into the bottom left of the Tulpehocken net. The Lions buckled down for the game’s final frantic few moments, securing their sixth district championship with a 2-1 victory and extracting a measure of revenge from last year’s championship-game loss to the Trojans.

“This game is so interesting,” said Camp Hill head coach Justin Sheaffer. “You’ve got to play on an edge, but you’ve got to keep your composure. You need that balance. I thought our guys did a good job controlling the emotions of this stage. This is a special place to play. Not many people get to play here.”

The top-seeded Lions (18-3-0) had to keep their emotions in check after trailing 1-0 through the end of the first half. Tulpehocken’s defense kept the lid on the Lions’ offense, and Eric Sanchez-Corona netted the only goal of the opening period, pulling the ball from a pile in front of the Camp Hill net, curling to his right and delivering a strike at 34:11.

“Comebacks are never easy, Balic said. “We had to fight through to get the win.”

Camp Hill broke through the smothering Tulpehocken defense at 57:58 when Cole Nelson flicked a ball into the Trojans’ box, and Liam Raney sliced through the middle to knock it in with his foot.

“Our game plan was to just get it wide,” said Raney, who dealt with a Trojans double-team throughout the evening, “because that’s the space that’s opened up. As soon as we got it wide and lifted it in the first time, that’s when we scored our goal, and that’s when we were back in the game.”

The two sides, pressed on, fighting through the cold and the shouting and the emotions that swung, moment to moment.

They fought through runs and tackles and mid-air collisions, one of which knocked out Nelson to the ground hard with five minutes remaining.

With their key midfielder sidelined, Camp Hill still managed to push forward. Raney deflected a ball into the box, and a pair of Tulpehocken defenders sandwiched Zack Welfer with enough contact to draw the controversial call that led to the penalty kick.

“We’re gutted with this,” said Tulpehocken coach Trevor Brown. “We’re ticked off with this, and I think it will fuel us just fine for states.”

The call, and the deficit, fueled the Trojans to an offensive surge in the final four minutes. They laced a pair of shots toward the Camp Hill cage, but goalkeeper London Harper absorbed both, finishing the night with seven total saves, and Camp Hill held on to capture the crown.

“With the adrenaline,” Harper said, “you forget it’s 40 degrees outside. You just lock down and keep defense deep. You just finish it out.”

Camp Hill takes the No. 1 seed from District 3 into the Class A state tournament set to begin Tuesday. The Lions draw the District 2 champions in the first round. Meanwhile, the Trojans (16-5-2) draw the champions from District 4.

“They’re a good team,” Sheaffer said of Tulpehocken, “so hopefully we see them again. Hopefully we’re playing long enough that we’ll see each other later in the state run. I think it would be another fun game.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

