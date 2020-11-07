District 3 Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs refuses to quit in comeback victory over Lancaster Mennonite in Class 2A semifinals

LANCASTER — Boiling Springs’ Josh Turner took a couple of steps towards the sideline and uncorked a long throw-in to the near post.
Lancaster Mennonite goalkeeper Drake Rohrer came out to punch it away, but briefly ran into one of his defenders, leaving him unable to retreat quickly and out of position.
The loose ball took two bounces right to Bubbler junior Collin Harris, who one-timed the ball into the back of the net to put the Bubblers up 2-1 in the District 3 Class 2A semifinal.
All that remained before No. 4 Boiling Springs could punch its ticket to its first District 3 championship game appearance in school history was 18 minutes.
Eighteen minutes that slowed down and seemed like an eternity to the Bubbler faithful. Eighteen minutes of hold your breath moments as tense action swung back and forth on both ends of the pitch. Eighteen minutes that saw perennial power and top-seeded Lancaster Mennonite garner opportunities and do all they could.
Except the Blazers couldn’t find the equalizer, as Boiling Springs (12-3) held on to earn the 2-1 upset victory. The Bubblers will take on Oley Valley, 2-1 overtime winners over Greenwood in the other semifinal, on Tuesday night in the title match.
“It’s incredibly satisfying,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said of winning on the road. “I know they have a great program with obviously a great history. We were in the 3A playoffs last year, and we had to play Lower Dauphin, who went on to win states. So I feel like having to play teams like that and also in our division prepared us to play some really tough matches.”
Lancaster Mennonite (9-2) came out flying from the opening whistle, creating multiple chances while Boiling Springs appeared a half-step slower. The Blazers earned their first corner kick of the night in the sixth minute and cashed in when Bubblers goalkeeper Carson Metzger couldn’t corral the short entry pass, and Blazer sophomore Luke Kauffman was able to head it into the back of the net.
“This field is a little different than ours,” Brenner said. “It plays a little bit faster than our turf. I felt we were behind the ball a little bit. The ball was getting to us quickly, and it was running away from us faster than we realized. So I feel like once we got a couple of jitters out in the first five-ten minutes, we started to find things a little bit and started to play more our soccer. We started to settle in and figure out to stop being so panicked and rushed.”
In the 23rd minute, Boiling Springs was awarded a direct kick from 35 yards out after a tripping call. Harris took the free kick for the Bubblers and found sophomore Matt Furlong, who chipped it over Rohrer’s head for the goal and 1-1 tie.
“When you’re down one goal, away, but we have a group of guys that there’s no quit in them,” Brenner said. “The resilience in this group of guys is pretty impressive. I have not seen anything like it in my 13 years coaching here at Boiling Springs.”
Once Boiling Springs gained the 2-1 advantage, they made the conscious effort to get numbers behind the ball and focus on Lancaster Mennonite’s Cade Stolzfus and Ethan Groff. They even took versatile junior Gavin Rauhut and moved him back to sweeper to help secure the victory.
“Gavin is a superior defender,” Brenner said. “He’s smart and savvy. He made some really important decisions back there to make sure they stayed off the goal. Because they were coming, of course.”
Rohrer finished with two saves for Lancaster Mennonite, a title game participant four of the last five years and champions in three of those. Metzger turned away five shots in the winning effort for the Bubblers.
