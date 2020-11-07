District 3 Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs refuses to quit in comeback victory over Lancaster Mennonite in Class 2A semifinals

LANCASTER — Boiling Springs’ Josh Turner took a couple of steps towards the sideline and uncorked a long throw-in to the near post.

Lancaster Mennonite goalkeeper Drake Rohrer came out to punch it away, but briefly ran into one of his defenders, leaving him unable to retreat quickly and out of position.

The loose ball took two bounces right to Bubbler junior Collin Harris, who one-timed the ball into the back of the net to put the Bubblers up 2-1 in the District 3 Class 2A semifinal.

All that remained before No. 4 Boiling Springs could punch its ticket to its first District 3 championship game appearance in school history was 18 minutes.

Eighteen minutes that slowed down and seemed like an eternity to the Bubbler faithful. Eighteen minutes of hold your breath moments as tense action swung back and forth on both ends of the pitch. Eighteen minutes that saw perennial power and top-seeded Lancaster Mennonite garner opportunities and do all they could.

Except the Blazers couldn’t find the equalizer, as Boiling Springs (12-3) held on to earn the 2-1 upset victory. The Bubblers will take on Oley Valley, 2-1 overtime winners over Greenwood in the other semifinal, on Tuesday night in the title match.