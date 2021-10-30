District 3 Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs pulls away from Pequea Valley in quarterfinal

A slick turf field, an 11-day layoff between games, initial postseason jitters and a resilient opponent in Pequea Valley gave Boiling Springs all the ingredients for an uncomfortable start to the District 3 boys soccer playoffs Saturday evening at Ecker Field, but the Bubblers found their footing, shook off the rust and the nerves and scored five second-half goals to pull away for a 7-0 win.

The victory pushes the No. 3-seeded Bubblers (17-1-0) into the semifinals against Oley Valley – in a rematch of last year’s District 3 final – scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ecker Field.

“It was almost like we had jitters in the first half.” Brady Olsen said of Saturday’s quarterfinal. “It was like it all got to us in the first half, and we couldn’t really connect passes well. In the second half, we just got back to what we do best.”

With the first-round bye, Boiling Springs hadn’t played in a game since the regular-season finale at Shiippensburg Oct. 19. On top of the rust, Friday’s soaking rains affected field conditions.

“The field, when it’s wet, plays so much faster,” said Boiling Springs coach Matt Brenner. “I think it just took a while to make sure we were getting our feet behind the ball and getting into position. Our passes weren’t linking up very well in the first 10 minutes.”

Meanwhile, the No. 6 Braves (13-6-1) also worked on getting a feel for the game but found a golden chance when Nevin Stoltzfus slipped behind the Bubbler defense, but the senior’s shot skipped wide of Boiling Spring goalkeeper Carson Metzger and missed the far post in the 11th minute.

“Every time he was near the ball, he was dangerous,” Brenner said of Stoltzfus. “We knew that coming in, but his speed is even faster than I thought after seeing him on film. He’s a handful.”

Less than 10 minutes after the misfire, Boiling Springs’ Collin Harris sent a ball in for Gavin Rauhut, who belted a shot that deflected off a defender and past goalkeeper Jazae Itegi (five saves).

The Bubblers struck again at 31:19, when Danny Decker’s free kick from outside of the box defected off a defender and Into the net.

“Sometimes, it just takes a fluke to all of a sudden give you extra momentum,” Brenner said, “or maybe break the spirits of the other team.”

Olsen boosted the momentum even further in the second half, scoring two goals within a 33-second span of the 46th minute. He put a head on a corner kick served up by Harris for the first.

“I don’t know if I’ve gotten a better ball than that,” he said. “It was right to my head, and I didn’t even really have to jump much. I didn’t have to move at all. It just came right to my head, and I put it in.”

Olsen scored his second goal on a penalty kick, collecting his 147th career point to match the program record while opening the proverbial floodgates for the Boiling Springs offense. Carter Kuffa, Tristan Seiber and Logan Sokolofsky added second-half goals, each one on a pass from a teammate that had drawn in the Braves defenders to create space up top.

“When they’re clicking,” Brenner said, “it’s pretty fun to watch.”

With the loss, Pequea Valley bowed out of the tournament, ending a season that included a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four title and the challenges of missing players due to injury an illness at various times.

“To have the record that we did with everything going on,” Bennett said, “that’s what I think we need to keep in mind and not, unfortunately, the way it went tonight.”

In Class A

Camp Hill 3, West Shore Christian 1: A pair of Liam Raney goals in the 64th minute propelled the top-seeded Lions (17-3) to their sixth trip to the district championship game in the last seven years. They’re scheduled to face Tulpehocken for the title in a rematch of last year’s final Wednesday at 7:30 at Hersheypark Stadium. Marko Balic had given Camp Hill a 1-0 lead Saturday before Josh Lehman answered in the 46th minute for the CCAC champion Bobcats (13-3-1).

In Class 4A

.3+6 Gage Meckley scored the golden goal for the Warriors (17-2-1) in the first minute of the extra period. Warwick had taken a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute on a Tyler Mitchell goal, but Alex Dick netted the equalizer for the Eagles (10-5-3) 14 minutes later.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

