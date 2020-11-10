District 3 Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs' historic run ends in Class 2A championship loss to Oley Valley

“Given any other year we’re still going to states in some capacity. I think the finality and how quickly — you’re riding high, beating the No. 1 seed from Saturday in Lancaster Mennonite and then I feel like, we think there should be more,” Brenner said. “I think just how quickly that notion changes and all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Woah, we’re done.’ You look over at the seniors and you’re like, ‘Guys, it’s over.’ I think that was hard because it’s just how quickly those emotions change.”

But, the Bubblers still have something to be proud of, and the seniors something to take with them after graduation. This team made history and raised the bar for teams to come.

The Bubblers will return seven or eight starters in 2021 depending on what formation they decide to run with, according to Brenner, and he’s confident this just means the team will be back on the same stage next year.

“I think we raised the bar for sure. The expectation, the confidence that we had coming into this game and knowing that we could be back here next year,” Brenner said. “We went from a team that’s 1-16 four years ago to a team that’s playing for a district title tonight. That’s a credit to the seniors and what they put into this program. The expectations and the tone they set for the rest of the program is awesome.”