District 3 Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs' historic run ends in Class 2A championship loss to Oley Valley

Boiling Springs was ready to make history.
Well, even more history than they had already made.
Tuesday’s District 3 Class 2A title game appearance against Oley Valley was the first time in program history the No. 4 Bubblers had ever made it to a final. And on Saturday, the Bubblers won their first ever district semifinal game against top-seeded Lancaster Mennonite.
But the No. 3 Lynx weren’t ready to give up a chance at only their second district title. And through a lot of possessions through the midfield and some pinpoint shots, Oley Valley collected its second crown 2-0 over the Bubblers.
“I feel like we were confident, we were ready — as confident as confidence could be, but it was really uncharted territory,” Bubblers head coach Matt Brenner said. “It’s not the same as playing club ball. You realize you’re playing for a district title, it’s the first time in school history you have a chance to do that in 36 years — there’s definitely some extra emotions, and it’s a little more tense and your touches are just a little bit off at times.”
“We were feeling pretty good coming off the win from Lancaster Mennonite,” Bubblers defender Jacob Sparages said. “When we were winning the last few games of the season, we had to win every game — every game was basically a playoff game for us. We were working really hard to get to this spot.”
The first half saw a lot of quality chance for both sides, and a lot of back-and-forth through the midfield to keep the score 0-0 into halftime. However, something seemed to click for the Lynx (17-1-1) in the second half.
Oley Valley struck just 10 minutes into the second half with a goal from Ethan Liskey, and from there, the Bubblers (12-4) seemed to be off.
“I feel like after we got in the game we played a really solid first half, but we were just missing some connections through the midfield especially,” Brenner said. “I think we were just disjointed at times, and they put on a lot of pressure — a lot of credit to them.
“Had we put one in in the first half with three quality chances, I think that would have changed the dynamic, but when you get down that first goal and you have 25 minutes left, you’re trying to get that tying goal, not trying to defend 1-0.”
Those missed passes and failures securing the ball through the midfield were the Bubblers’ downfall. And the Lynx capitalized on those mistakes.
Liskey struck again at the 66th minute for his second goal and all but put away the game — and title — for Oley Valley.
And this loss hurts just that much more for the Bubblers. In a year where playoff fields are cut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Boiling Springs’ loss means they no longer get to keep playing. Any other normal year and the Bubblers make a PIAA Class 2A tournament appearance.
“Given any other year we’re still going to states in some capacity. I think the finality and how quickly — you’re riding high, beating the No. 1 seed from Saturday in Lancaster Mennonite and then I feel like, we think there should be more,” Brenner said. “I think just how quickly that notion changes and all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Woah, we’re done.’ You look over at the seniors and you’re like, ‘Guys, it’s over.’ I think that was hard because it’s just how quickly those emotions change.”
But, the Bubblers still have something to be proud of, and the seniors something to take with them after graduation. This team made history and raised the bar for teams to come.
The Bubblers will return seven or eight starters in 2021 depending on what formation they decide to run with, according to Brenner, and he’s confident this just means the team will be back on the same stage next year.
“I think we raised the bar for sure. The expectation, the confidence that we had coming into this game and knowing that we could be back here next year,” Brenner said. “We went from a team that’s 1-16 four years ago to a team that’s playing for a district title tonight. That’s a credit to the seniors and what they put into this program. The expectations and the tone they set for the rest of the program is awesome.”
“We were really exciting representing our school and our schoolmates because it was the first time, obviously,” Sparages said. “And it was the first time getting to a semifinal game and winning that, so we were really excited coming into it.
“We made history for our school.”
