District 3 Boys Soccer: 5 local teams advance to 2022 postseason play

District 3 released the brackets for its 2022 boys soccer playoffs Friday, confirming that five local teams have advanced to postseason play across four classifications.

Tournament games are scheduled to begin Monday with first-round games in Class 3A and Class A, followed by first-round games for Class 4A and Class 2A scheduled for Tuesday. Quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday (Class A), Thursday (Class 3A) and Saturday (Class 4A and Class 2A)

Here’s a quick look at the District 3 playoffs with notes on the local entries.

CLASS 4A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 29; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Championship, Nov. 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No.1 4 Conestoga Valley at No. 3 Cumberland Valley (7 p.m.); No. 9 Ephrata at No. 8 Mechanicsburg (6 p.m. at Northside Elementary).

Notes: The Eagles have advanced past the first round of the district tournament in each of the last seven seasons, a stretch that includes a first-round win over the Buckskins in 2019 … Cumberland Valley won three of its final four regular-season games, outscoring opponents 16-4 during that span. The Eagles’ only loss was to District 6’s State College. Conestoga Valley lost its regular-season finale 2-0 to Warwick. The Buckskins had gone 2-0-1 in their previous three games … The Wildcats, who lost in the first round at Ephrata last year, are aiming for their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2019. Ephrata bowed out of last year’s tournament with a quarterfinal loss to Dallastown in penalty kicks … Mechanicsburg and Ephrata both faced McCaskey and Warwick during the regular season. The Wildcats went 2-0 while the Mountaineers went 0-2. Ephrata’s 3-0 loss to Cocalico in a regular-season finale ended the Mounts’ four-game winning streak. Mechanicsburg also lost its regular-season finale, to Hershey, to end a four-game winning streak of its own.

CLASS 3A

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Oct. 31; Championship, Nov. 3.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 9 Lower Dauphin at No. 8 Northern (5 p.m.).

Notes: The Polar Bears return to the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2020 District 3 Class 3A title. Northern defeated Lower Dauphin 4-2 in the semifinals on its way to its first district championship … The Falcons have won a first-round game in each of the last eight seasons, including district championship runs in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 … Both teams faced Mechanicsburg during the regular season. The Polar Bears dropped a season opener to the Wildcats 3-0 while the Falcons split two Mid-Penn Keystone games, losing 1-0 and winning 2-0.

CLASS 2A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Saturday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Championship, Nov. 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 5 Camp Hill at No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite (noon)

Notes: With six Class A titles, including one in 2021, the Lions have moved back up into Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 1998 … The Blazers won the Class 2A title in 2021 … Lacncaster Mennonite won eight consecutive games before a loss to eventual champion Manheim Township in the first round of the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament … Camp Hill wrapped up its regular season with a 3-2 overtime victory over East Pennsboro Thursday.

CLASS A

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Wednesday; Semifinals, Saturday; Championship, Nov. 2.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 7 Kutztown/No. 10 New Covenant Christian at No. 2 West Shore Christian (4 p.m. at West Shore Stadium).

Notes: The Bobcats lost to Camp Hill in the semifinals of the 2021 tournament. It was the team’s third semifinal appearance and its first since 2015 … West Shore Christian’s lone loss during the regular season came in a 1-0 setback to Mount Calvary Christian Sept. 14 … The Bobcats won a pair of regular-season games against New Covenant Christian by a combined score of 13-3.