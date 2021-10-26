District 3 Boys Soccer: 3 second-half goals fuel Cumberland Valley's 3-0 blanking of Carlisle

The ball sat there, 25 yards away from the Carlisle goal on the rain-slicked pitch at Eagle View Field early in the scoreless second half of Tuesday’s District 3 Class 4A boys soccer playoff opener. Cumberland Valley’s Cooper Smith had placed it there, leaving it on a proverbial tee for Jayson McGaffin, who put a charge into the ball, sending it through the swirling wind and the cold stinging rain and into the net for the game’s first goal.

It stood as the difference for the No. 5-seeded Eagles, who weathered early pressure from the Thundering Herd before striking three times in the final 40 minutes for a 3-0 victory. It advances Cumberland Valley to Saturday’s quarterfinal round at home against Warwick at 7 p.m.

“It was a great service by Smith,” McGaffin said. “It bounced off a player or two and came right to me, and I knew right away, I was shooting it the whole time. It went in, and it just raised the energy for the rest of the game.”

The energy fueled Cumberland Valley (10-4-3) throughout the final 40 minutes. Andrew Duncan and Grant Gerstner added goals, and goalkeeper Jayden Russell made seven saves to keep the slate clean in a combined shutout with Drew Masson, who played the final 6:30.

“We feel like we’re ahead of where we thought we’d be,” Cumberland Valley coach Matt Billman said, “but there’s also been that moment where we just needed the pieces to really fit together and for the planets to align a little bit, and I thought it really happened in the second half.”

Before the pieces or the planets made their moves, the Thundering Herd (7-7-5) charged through the rain and the wind to apply pressure through the combined skill of senior forwards Bilal Abakar and Joseph Jumadeen.

“I thought we had a good group this year,” Carlisle coach Brandon Eiserman said. “They played for each other. They played hard. They competed, and that’s what I thought we were doing in the first half.”

Cumberland Valley graduated a slew of key contributors from last year’s run to the district title and the state semifinals. But a relatively young lineup, with only three seniors starting, got their feet wet literally and figuratively, growing up as a group as the rain fell Tuesday.

“I was impressed with so many guys who didn’t have this experience last year,” Billman said, “just kind of soaked up that first 40 minutes, made a couple adjustments at halftime, and then I really thought we went out there and attacked.”

Billman said his team’s ability to clog up the midfield, citing play from McGaffin, Jake Snyder, Brandon Kulp, Owen Brewer and Kaleb Desso, helped Cumberland Valley clamp down on Carlisle.

“That’s what CV does,” Eiserman said. “They put the pressure on you.”

Russell stopped the Herd’s highest quality chance in the 42nd minute. Alijah Korkutovic served up a ball on a restart that Tim Howland headed to Jumadeen, who found himself one-on-one with Russell.

Russell absorbed the shot.

“I think Jayden really settled into his role as a starter,” Billman said, “and as a keeper who can make those saves. We talked about how in districts, there’s going to be a moment where they’re going to have a finishing moment, and you need to deny it. You’ve got to make that save to keep us in the game, and he did that tonight, and it was huge.”

Six minutes later, the Eagles had the lead.

“I just thought it was electric after that first goal,” McGaffin said. “After that, everyone was so excited. I don’t think we’ve been that hyped as a team yet, so I think that was huge, and I just think we want to keep going with that same energy.”

Duncan added to the energy, putting a head on a serve from Snyder at 63:01. Gerstner netted the third goal, punching in a pass from Jaeden Englebright at 69:55. After each goal, the players on the field sprinted toward the home bench, through the wind and the rain, to celebrate.

“When we get a shot, when we score, we need to enjoy that moment and feed off of that and allow that to give us an adrenaline rush,” Billman said, “allow us to get that energy to keep going because this game ebbs and flows. When you get that energy, take it, hold onto it and just keep running with it.”

Ephrata 2, Mechanicbsurg 1: Liam Stockbauer opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Mechanicsburg, but Ephrata scored twice in the final 20 minutes to earn a 2-1 home victory and a trip to the quarterfinals. The Mountaineers (12-1-4) advance to face Dallastown in Saturday's quarterfinal round while the Wildcats (11-5-2) saw their season end in the first round after a strong 7-1-1 finish to the regular season.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.