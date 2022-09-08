Daud Mohamed's hat trick helps Carlisle earn 1st win and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes

Daud Mohamed’s hat trick paced the Carlisle boys soccer team to its first win of the season, a 6-1 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over visiting Red Land at Wilson Middle School.
Mohamed opened the scoring in the ninth minute for the Thundering Herd (1-1 Commonwealth, 1-2 overall), who took a 3-0 lead into halftime after cgoals from Chase Henry and Ian Warner. Mohamed added a pair of second-half goals sandwiching a tally from Red Land’s Charlie Fiorenza. Edvin Deras rounded out the Carlisle scoring, Henry (2), Zach Richwine and Julien Mastrangelo recorded assists, and the goalkeeping tandem of Aidan McKeehan and Jacob Heckman combined to make five saves. At the other end of the field, Cole Collier made seven saves for the Patriots (0-2, 1-4).
Eagles' offense strikes
After scoring five goals through its first three games, the Cumberland Valley offense surged in a 6-0 home win over visiting Cedar Cliff.
Five different Eagles (2-0 Commonwealth, 3-0-1) scored goals, including Nathan Melewsky, who added an assist. Cumberland Valley led 1-0 through halftime before Jaeden Englebright ignited the second-half offense with a penalty kick. The win sets up a showdown between the Eagles and rival Central Dauphin –owning a four-game winning streak of its own – scheduled for Monday in Harrisburg. Meanwhile, Cedar Cliff (0-1, 1-3) looks to bounce back Friday in a nonleague game at Penn Manor.
Wildcats even Keystone record
Mechanicsburg dropped its Mid-Penn Keystone opener to Palmyra Tuesday but bounced back with a 1-0 home victory over Lower Dauphin Thursday evening. Liam Stockbauer netted the goal for the Wildcats (1-1 Keystone, 5-2 overall), who posted shutouts in four of their five victories so far this season.
Bubblers blank Shippensburg
Boiling Springs also bounced back from a loss with a win Thursday, putting Wednesday’s 1-0 Mid-Penn Colonial setback to West Perry behind them with a 2-0 shutout victory at Shippensburg.
Tristan Seiber scored both goals for the Bubblers (1-1 Colonial, 3-1 overall), one in each half. Matt Furlong set up the second with a crossing pass, and Noah Mandell made seven saves for his second shutout of the season. Over the last three games, Mandell has stopped 22 of 23 shots.
Kade Rumbaugh made 15 saves for the Greyhounds (1-1, 1-2).
Thursday's scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 6, Cedar Cliff 0
Carlisle 6, Red Land 1
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg 1, Lower Dauphin 0
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs 2, Shippensburg 0
Friday's Schedule
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 10 a.m.
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at Lancaster Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-penn Capital
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.
Nonleague
Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Mechanicsburg at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.
