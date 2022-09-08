Daud Mohamed's hat trick helps Carlisle earn 1st win and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes

Daud Mohamed’s hat trick paced the Carlisle boys soccer team to its first win of the season, a 6-1 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over visiting Red Land at Wilson Middle School.

Mohamed opened the scoring in the ninth minute for the Thundering Herd (1-1 Commonwealth, 1-2 overall), who took a 3-0 lead into halftime after cgoals from Chase Henry and Ian Warner. Mohamed added a pair of second-half goals sandwiching a tally from Red Land’s Charlie Fiorenza. Edvin Deras rounded out the Carlisle scoring, Henry (2), Zach Richwine and Julien Mastrangelo recorded assists, and the goalkeeping tandem of Aidan McKeehan and Jacob Heckman combined to make five saves. At the other end of the field, Cole Collier made seven saves for the Patriots (0-2, 1-4).

Eagles' offense strikes

After scoring five goals through its first three games, the Cumberland Valley offense surged in a 6-0 home win over visiting Cedar Cliff.

Five different Eagles (2-0 Commonwealth, 3-0-1) scored goals, including Nathan Melewsky, who added an assist. Cumberland Valley led 1-0 through halftime before Jaeden Englebright ignited the second-half offense with a penalty kick. The win sets up a showdown between the Eagles and rival Central Dauphin –owning a four-game winning streak of its own – scheduled for Monday in Harrisburg. Meanwhile, Cedar Cliff (0-1, 1-3) looks to bounce back Friday in a nonleague game at Penn Manor.

Wildcats even Keystone record

Mechanicsburg dropped its Mid-Penn Keystone opener to Palmyra Tuesday but bounced back with a 1-0 home victory over Lower Dauphin Thursday evening. Liam Stockbauer netted the goal for the Wildcats (1-1 Keystone, 5-2 overall), who posted shutouts in four of their five victories so far this season.

Bubblers blank Shippensburg

Boiling Springs also bounced back from a loss with a win Thursday, putting Wednesday’s 1-0 Mid-Penn Colonial setback to West Perry behind them with a 2-0 shutout victory at Shippensburg.

Tristan Seiber scored both goals for the Bubblers (1-1 Colonial, 3-1 overall), one in each half. Matt Furlong set up the second with a crossing pass, and Noah Mandell made seven saves for his second shutout of the season. Over the last three games, Mandell has stopped 22 of 23 shots.

Kade Rumbaugh made 15 saves for the Greyhounds (1-1, 1-2).

Thursday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 6, Cedar Cliff 0

Carlisle 6, Red Land 1

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 1, Lower Dauphin 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs 2, Shippensburg 0

Friday's Schedule

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 10 a.m.

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at Lancaster Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.

Nonleague

Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mechanicsburg at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.