Cumberland Valley boys soccer tops Central Dauphin 2-1, for regular-season series split

HARRISBURG — Typically, a couple of weeks exist before the conference schedule rolls over and teams start facing each other a second time. But for Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley, the two top-seeded boys soccer teams in District 3 Class 4A, their turnaround time was a scant nine days thanks to a rainout in their first scheduled meeting.

When the two squads returned to the pitch at Landis Field on Saturday morning, their first meeting, a 2-1 Central Dauphin decision, was not too distant in the rear-view mirror. And while many aspects were reminiscent of the first matchup, the outcome was different, as Cumberland Valley struck early and controlled the second half to avenge the earlier loss with a 2-1 victory of its own.

"A lot of times with rivalries like this, people get scared, people get worried," Cumberland Valley senior Kaleb Desso said. "I think we've done that in the past. But we've been keeping our heads high and working all year.

"We've had a very difficult season. We have a very high win-opponent rate, and all our guys are pumping and working. We have a lot of injuries. We're on our third-string goalkeeper. We're all proud of how everyone is moving forward with each game. I think it's important to keep that mindset of one game at a time."

Jake Snyder's long throw-in from the sideline in the sixth minute caused a scramble in the goal box. Out of the scrum, Brandon Kulp slipped a shot past goalie Carter Fitzgerald to give Cumberland Valley (10-3-2) the early 1-0 advantage.

But the Eagles' lead would be short-lived, as Central Dauphin (14-2) found the equalizer three minutes later. Emmanuel Clark's free kick connected with Jeremiah Craig on a restart, who headed it into the crossbar. But Seth Clark rushed in on the rebound and slid it past keeper Michael Hoy for the tally.

The score remained knotted at one through halftime.

"I'm proud of how we responded after we gave up that goal because that was a gut punch," Cumberland Valley head coach Matt Billman said. "It was a carbon copy at our place, but I thought the response and the grind were different."

Cumberland Valley threatened when Colson Cutting's through ball led Jaeden Englebright to a point-blank opportunity. But Fitzgerald stood tall in goal, deflecting the shot out of bounds to keep the score even.

The Eagles kept the pressure up, generating multiple scoring opportunities. After a corner kick came out over the top, Desso retained control on the far sideline and fed Jaeden Englebright, who deposited the ball low into the far corner from the 18 for a 2-1 lead with 21:22 left. The goal marked the first time Central Dauphin has allowed two goals in a game this season.

"We talked about committing less numbers forward," Central Dauphin head coach Neil Cooper said. "It was not something we were particularly concerned about. We were happy to wait for our opportunities. Our second half was built on trying to stop them from scoring. We felt our opportunities would come from the counter attack or a set piece. They didn't materialize."

Cumberland Valley dominated possession in the second half, as reflected in the statistics. The Eagles outshot the Rams 7-0, outdrew on corners 6-1, and had numerous throw-ins from deep to keep play on their side of the field.

"When we met at halftime and had our speech, we just said, 'Let's get this done,'" Desso said. "Everybody knew what we had to do, and we just did it. The second half spoke for itself."

Cumberland Valley withstood a frenzy from Central Dauphin in the final minutes, including a restart with nine seconds remaining. But the Rams' free kick went long, securing the Eagles' victory. The loss was the Rams' first setback since their season-opening match against Manheim Township.

"We know we can compete with absolutely anyone," Cooper said. "But we also know if the ball doesn't bounce our way, it might not be our day. All season long, we've talked about our results being the only thing that matters. We're just trying to win one game at a time. It's worked well for us.

"We lost the first game of the season, bounced back, and went on a 14-game win streak. We don't have 14 games left, but it would be nice to go on a winning streak of a similar length. It's going to end pretty well if you can do that."

Don't be surprised if these two powerhouse teams have a rubber match in their future, as they seem destined to meet once again in the District 3 playoffs.

"It was a great game," Billman said. "I'm glad our kids played really well. They checked a lot of boxes today if not all of the boxes."