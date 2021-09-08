Cumberland Valley boys soccer surges past Red Land in Mid-Penn opener

The Eagles ran into the wind in the second half, but they maintained the pressure, adding a pair of goals in the 45th minute. Michael Selan earned a breakaway off a steal and put away the shot at 44:20. Thirty-eight seconds later, Englebright side-stepped a challenge from charging goalkeeper Declan Gorman. The ball squirted through, allowing the junior to push it in for his second tally of the game.

Englebright completed the hat trick six minutes later, blasting a pass from Colson Cutting to the top of the netting behind the crossbar to extend the lead to 5-0. Sam Adams added a goal in the 59th minute, completing a Cumberland Valley scoring burst that began in the 14th minute on a goal from Cooper Smith, one of three seniors in the Eagles starting lineup.

“There are a lot of guys who had a good game,” Billman said. “I think it’s always exciting when we put things that we’re training and working on pretty intensely, and it shows up in the game.”

Ollie Lynch put the Patriots (0-1, 1-1-1) on the board and broke up the shutout bid from Cumberland Valley’s Jayden Russell (four saves), Jake Snyder (one save) and Brodie Murray (one save), who all saw time in goal. Lynch deposited a pass from Tyler Close with 18:56 remaining.