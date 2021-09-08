Cumberland Valley boys soccer surges past Red Land in Mid-Penn opener

A steady breeze, ahead of the afternoon’s cold front, hissed across Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Field Wednesday, blowing straight at visiting Red Land while the Patriots lined up for the opening kick of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash.
At the other end, as relentless as the breeze, the host Eagles applied their own brand of gale-force pressure, pushing Red Land on its heels, buzzing through its back line and surging to a 6-1 victory.
“We’ve been stressing that the press should lead to scoring opportunities,” said Cumberland Valley coach Matt Billman. “It’s not just press to press. It’s the press should lead to scoring opportunities, and I think that connected today, and they executed that really well.”
Jaeden Englebright accounted for three of the Cumberland Valley goals. With the wind at his back, he buried a penalty kick to give the Eagles (1-0 Commonwealth, 2-0 overall) a 2-0 lead, as Cumberland Valley’s collective pressure up front led to a foul in the box.
“We’ve been playing with each other for a good bit,” Englebright said, “and we’re just really connected. We play well.”
Graduation hit the Eagles hard in the spring, depleting a lineup that reeled in a District Three Class 4A crown and advanced to the state semifinals in 2020.
“We graduated a lot of guys,” Billman said, “and a lot of great guys. Yet we had a lot of guys last year that were part of things, had minutes, had moments, had opportunities, albeit brief, and they just really seized those moments … It’s just really refreshing to see those players step up, step in and just keep moving.”
The Eagles ran into the wind in the second half, but they maintained the pressure, adding a pair of goals in the 45th minute. Michael Selan earned a breakaway off a steal and put away the shot at 44:20. Thirty-eight seconds later, Englebright side-stepped a challenge from charging goalkeeper Declan Gorman. The ball squirted through, allowing the junior to push it in for his second tally of the game.
Englebright completed the hat trick six minutes later, blasting a pass from Colson Cutting to the top of the netting behind the crossbar to extend the lead to 5-0. Sam Adams added a goal in the 59th minute, completing a Cumberland Valley scoring burst that began in the 14th minute on a goal from Cooper Smith, one of three seniors in the Eagles starting lineup.
“There are a lot of guys who had a good game,” Billman said. “I think it’s always exciting when we put things that we’re training and working on pretty intensely, and it shows up in the game.”
Ollie Lynch put the Patriots (0-1, 1-1-1) on the board and broke up the shutout bid from Cumberland Valley’s Jayden Russell (four saves), Jake Snyder (one save) and Brodie Murray (one save), who all saw time in goal. Lynch deposited a pass from Tyler Close with 18:56 remaining.
Red Land – the only Class 3A team in the Mid-Penn’s top division – also got a boost from the play of its goalkeeping tandem of Dan Mailey (nine saves in the first half) and Declan Gorman (eight saves in the second half). The team captains faced the wind and Cumberland Valley’s pressure, throwing their bodies in front of shots and chances throughout the afternoon.
“They knew that they had to keep their heads up,” Red Land coach Brandon Arvey said, “in order to keep everyone’s heads up moving forward because this was just one game in a long season. We can’t shut down now.”
