Cumberland Valley boys soccer presses its way to 3-0 win at Carlisle

Through the first 38 minutes of Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys soccer showdown at Ken Millen Stadium, visiting Cumberland Valley had weathered sporadic pressure from the fleet-footed Thundering Herd attack. Down a goalkeeper but up a goal, the Eagles answered every spell from their Cumberland County rivals and applied a relentless press of their own. With less than two minutes to play in the first half, the Eagles broke through with a pivotal goal.

Jack Miller dragged the ball into the far corner, lunged ahead of a Carlisle defender and sent a pass into the middle for Michael Selan, who punched it into the net while falling to the ground, giving the Eagles a two-goal halftime cushion in an eventual 3-0 victory at Ken Millen Stadium.

“It was great momentum for us,” Selan said. “We’ve been trying, pressing, working hard. It’s all about the progress, and the whole team was happy going into half. We were locked in the whole game, and that was a big part of today — just staying mentally in it.”

Cumberland Valley (3-0-0 Commonwealth, 4-0-1 overall) had taken a 1-0 lead when the team’s press led to a penalty in the Carlisle box. Jaeden Englebright converted the penalty kick to give the Eagles the lead at 19:11.

“It’s always tough to play here,” said Cumberland Valley coach Adam Myers, who — along with assistant Griffin Gemberling — filled in for head coach Matt Billman, “but I’m really proud with how our guys came out and battled. We focused heavily on winning the first ball, the 50/50 balls, so I’m proud of them for doing that, and we were able to build on that.”

Eagles goalkeeper Jayden Russell had left the game in the 12th minute after a collision with Carlisle’s Chase Henry in a race for a loose ball. Brodie Murray took his place, making seven saves to preserve the shutout.

“We had all the faith in the world in him,” Myers said of Murray. “He’s a great keeper. He’s very vocal. It was just next man up.”

The Thundering Herd (1-2, 1-3), who have scored one goal total in three losses, attempted to string together offense with runs from Daud Mohamed and Conway Brown, but the Eagles’ suffocating defense limited Carlisle’s ability to generate an attack in the midfield.

Brandon Kulp's golden goal and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes from Tuesday A golden goal, a scoring streak and a return to the win column highlighted Tuesday's local boys soccer action. Catch up here.

“We had some chances,” Herd head coach Brandon Eiserman said. “We’re not trusting each other right now as a team. We just need to trust each other instead of trying to do it all ourselves.”

Cumberland Valley’s goal late in the first half felt like deja vu for the Thundering Herd.

“We did the same thing against Central Dauphin,” Eiserman said of his team’s 2-0 loss to the Rams Sept. 6. “We gave up a late goal right at half, which took the air a little bit out of us.”

The Eagles continued to press into the second half and added a third goal on a long-range strike from Andrew Duncan, who curled the shot out of the reach of goalkeeper Aidan McKeehan (11 saves), off the inside of the far post and into the net in the 58th minute.

“We made some adjustments in the second half,” Myers said, “and we were able to get a lot of our young guys in to play in the second half, which was good.”