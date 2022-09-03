Cumberland Valley boys soccer caps season-opening weekend with 3-2 win over Erie McDowell

If a rigorous preseason training regimen taxed the Cumberland Valley boys soccer team, the start to the Eagles regular season offered little respite with games against Lancaster-Lebanon League stalwart Hempfield and reigning District 10 Class 4A champion Erie McDowell on back-to-back days.

But after playing the Black Knights to a scoreless draw Friday, the Eagles took down an equally taxed Trojan team Saturday in a 3-2 decision at Eagle View Field. Nathan Melewsky blasted in the go-ahead goal from long range in the 58th minute, and Jayden Russell made nine saves in goal, helping the Eagles cap a two-game early season trial on their home turf with a 1-0-1 record.

“The only thing we really can’t work on in training that much,” Cumberland Valley head coach Matt Billman said, “is just that desire. You can create scenarios in practice that put them in that competition, which we do, but at the end of the day, you can’t create this environment in practice. I thought this was a huge step forward.”

Jack Miller put the Eagles on the board in the fifth minute, ending Cumberland Valley’s season-opening scoreless streak at 104 minutes, 19 seconds. After spinning around one defender on the left side, Miller dribbled the ball into the teeth of the converging McDowell defense, maintained possession through a tackle and, at the top of the penalty box, fired a shot into the left side of the Trojans’ net.

“Jack Miller’s goal,” Billman said, “was pure desire.”

McDowell (1-1-1) had played to a scoreless draw of its own Friday afternoon at State College and checked into a hotel near Cumberland Valley around 11 p.m. But after the long bus ride, the quick turnaround and the early deficit at Cumberland Valley, the Trojans manufactured an answer less than four minutes after Miller’s goal. Luis Corrales forced a turnover on the Cumberland Valley side of midfield and later placed a shot on goal that teammate Owen Peterson deflected in for the equalizer.

“This is exactly what we were looking for this preseason,” said Trojans coach Jamie Smith, “to play against teams that that, as we say as coaches, put us under the caution. What we’ll take away from this is that our response was a very positive response.”

Cumberland Valley took another lead in the 13th minute when a McDowell defender kocked in a Jake Snyder shot, but the Trojans, again, authored a response, as Andrew Danch placed a direct kick into the top left corner of the Cumberland Valley net in the 50th minute.

But at 57:21, Malewski put the Eagles up for good with his first varsity goal, taking a feed from Andrew Duncan and launching a shot from the top left corner of the penalty box that curled over McDowell goalkeeper Connor Cross (nine saves).

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Malewski said. “As soon as a shot leaves my foot, usually I can tell if it’s going to go in.”

Cumberland Valley turned its roster over from the team that won the 2020 District 3 title. After a younger core gained experience from a run to the second round of districts in 2021 and grew together in the offseason, the Eagles feel confident heading into Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener at home against Chambersburg (6 p.m.),

“I think we’ve just been grinding,” Snyder said. “Before the season, we were doing two-a-days, heavy conditioning. We were basically together for most of the end of the summer, so it really helped us form a true family on this team, and it’s really been helping us out so far this season.”