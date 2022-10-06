Cooper Davis goal, Carter Fitzgerald saves push Central Dauphin boys soccer past Cumberland Valley

Two of the premier heavyweight boys soccer programs traded proverbial punches on the site of November’s state championship game Thursday. Cumberland Valley landed the first, but Central Dauphin — the reigning division and district champion — countered quickly, struck a big blow late and absorbed the Eagles’ best shots in the second half to pull off a 2-1 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday night at Eagle View Field.

“We are Mid-Penn Commonwealth champions and district champions for a reason,” Central Dauphin coach Neil Cooper said. “And we are determined to do it again. They have fight. They have energy. They have the ability to ride games out. It’s not the first close game we’ve been in. It won’t be the last one. This district is always strong, and if you want to win it, you have to win games like that.”

Cooper Davis dealt the deciding blow for the Rams (11-1, 7-0 Commonwealth), corralling a direct kick from Mason Bomgardner that bounced around in the Cumberland Valley box and slipping it past goalkeeper Brodie Murray (five saves) with 6:19 to play.

“I felt like we missed out on so many second balls today,” Cooper said. “I felt like they won all the second balls, except for the one that really counted, and thankfully we had someone there to turn toward goal and put it in the net.”

Moments later, the Eagles (7-2-2, 5-2-0) generated one of their five second-half corner kicks. The ball curled in toward the doorstep of the Central Dauphin net, where Michael Selan lined up and fired a shot with his right foot, but Rams goalkeeper Carter Fitzgerald lunged to his left to smother the chance and preserve the advantage.

“It was a big scramble,” Fitzgerald said, “but the boys have bailed me out so many times by scoring goals. I just did my job and kept the ball out of the back of the net.”

Fitzgerlald turned away all seven Cumberland Valley shots he faced in the second half and eight total, including stops on back-to-back chances from the Eagles’ Grant Gerstner on a direct kick and Andrew Duncan on a partial breakaway less than a minute later with the game tied at one.

“He is a wonderful goalkeeper,” Cooper said. “He’s huge in those big moments. It’s nothing that we didn’t expect from him. Nothing surprises us with him. He comes up big.”

The Eagles beat Fitzgerald in the 10th minute of a physical, energy-filled first half. Jayson McGaffin raced down the left side and laced a shot inside the right post to open the scoring.

But the Rams answered immediately, drawing a foul at the other end. Finn Garner’s free kick found the head of Kyle Hoyt and bounced in to the equalizer.

“To get that goal back was huge,” Cooper said. “If it had gone five minutes without us getting it, it would have been a completely different game.”

For most of the second half, the Eagles dictated the pace of play. But the Rams capitalized their chances while Fitzgerald stymied the Eagle attack, absorbing blow after blow until his team had the upper hand in the bout.

“I was proud of how our guys played,” Cumberland Valley assistant coach Adam Myers said. “They scored on two free kicks, and we just have to limit the fouls that lead to that.”

The Eagles have another shot at their heavyweight rivals when they play the second of two Commonwealth games against Central Dauphin scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Landis Field.