Camp Hill boys soccer falls short, 3-0, to Lancaster Mennonite in District 3 2A quarterfinals

LANCASTER — There is always that initial feeling-out period in most playoff games between unfamiliar opponents. It's difficult to tell how the teams will match up before the whistle blows, no matter how much film has been watched or in-person scouting has happened.

The District 3 Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal clash between No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite and No. 5 Camp Hill was no different on Saturday afternoon for the first 15 minutes.

But then came a three-minute stretch that rattled the Lions' defense, shook the confidence of keeper Mac Sarff, and changed the trajectory of the match as Lancaster Mennonite shut out Camp Hill 3-0 to advance in the 2A postseason. Before the outcome, the Lions hadn't allowed more than two goals in a match all season.

"Lancaster Mennonite is a good team," Camp Hill head coach Justin Sheaffer said. "We knew (that) moving up to 2A, and they are reigning district champions for a reason."

In the 17th minute, Lancaster Mennonite (13-3) had a restart inside the halfway line. The long strike bounced towards the frame untouched past Sarff before caroming off the right post. On the ensuing corner, the Blazers' entry pass crossed on a low liner, slipping under the goalie's reach and through the box untouched.

Close calls, but nothing that affected the score until Lancaster Mennonite's Jesse Longenecker beat Sarff to a loose ball near the end line and, from an almost impossibly tricky angle, snuck the shot into the net at the 18:55 mark.

"Whenever they got that first chance, you start second guessing 'do I stick to that or do I drop?'" Sheaffer said. "Second guessing what you're doing is an important life lesson for underclassmen. You have to believe in yourself and play your game. We've got to play our style, be confident, and step hard."

Four minutes later, David Shell doubled the Blazers' lead as the senior forward got enough foot on a lead pass before being tackled by Sarff.

"I think as guys started to pass the ball a little more and gain some more confidence in that, we got settled into how we play," Lancaster Mennonite head coach Fred Winey said. "I think we felt a little more confident in what we were doing."

Camp Hill (10-8-1) has not been known for a high-octane offense this year, but the Lions generated numerous scoring opportunities to start the second half to keep their hopes alive but, in each case, couldn't break through on the scoreboard.

A restart 28 yards out resulted in a shot from Cole Nelson that deflected off a Mennonite defender, but Blazer keeper Adam Bolt dove to his right and managed to get a hand on the chance. Moments later, Ty Kirchhoff attempted a bicycle kick from close range that Bolt smothered. In the 61st minute, Nelson was again in the middle of the action with a pretty touch to Quin Decavalcante. His shot subsequently rattled off the crossbar.

"I think we were always confident in the second half when we started," Sheaffer said. "If we get one, we might be able to get them questioning what they're doing a little bit. That didn't go in, and we didn't get to see that response which is unfortunate. But, you know, that's just the game."

Lancaster Mennonite added a third goal, the second by Shell, on a play everyone thought was offside except for the referees.

Sarff finished with five saves, including numerous stops in the second half to keep the Lions within striking distance. Lancaster Mennonite doubled up Camp Hill on the number of corners, 6-3.

"They're just a bunch of blue-collar workers," Sheaffer said. "In the senior class, we've got some guys that have started since their freshmen year. They've sacrificed a lot individually, which says a lot about the people they are, and I'm proud of them for that. In terms of buy-in and what the players did, I would ask for nothing else. We'll miss them because they have been a fantastic group to coach."