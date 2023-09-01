A breakout track and field season for Darian Crim changed his high school career, and it changed the complexion of the Carlisle boys soccer team heading into the fall.

Crim had grown up playing club soccer at a level that demanded his undivided extracurricular attention, but he found his stride as a state-caliber sprinter while working on his conditioning in the spring. With a new focus and a possible future in track and field, the senior scaled back his soccer commitment but still wanted to play, and he had the chance to wear a Thundering Herd jersey and compete alongside his classmates for his first and final varsity season.

Crim opened that season with a hat trick Thursday, and Carlisle sprang from the proverbial blocks with a 7-0 win over visiting Red Lion in its season opener on the Thundering Herd’s turf field.

“I wanted to take (track) more seriously,” Crim said, “but soccer is my love. I love soccer. I figured since track is a winter and spring sport, I might as well get some fitness in and keep playing the sport I love. That’s what really brought me out here, just the love of the game.”

The Thundering Herd had experienced tough love in 2022. A three-game losing streak to end the regular season extinguished Carlisle’s hopes of qualifying for the district playoffs. A 1-0 setback at Red Lion had set the streak in motion.

“We talked about that for the last few days,” said Carlisle head coach Brandon Eiserman. “I don’t want to say, ‘Revenge,’ but I told them to go out and get a W this time around.”

This time around, the Thundering Herd broke the game open early, scoring on an Ian Warner shot from about 30 yards out in the second minute. It started a five-goal surge in the first half, one capped by Crim’s second goal of the game when the midfielder used his track speed to charge behind the Lions’ defense and beat starting goalkeeper Cole Turner (six saves).

“I was just itching to play,” Crim said. “I didn’t care what the score was. I haven’t played a game in so long. And then I got out there, and it started going well. I was all smiles.”

Crim, who previously played for PA Classics Academy in the MLS Next League, complemented his speed with the finesse crafted by the hours he’d spent on the pitch. He scored his first goal of the game in the 10th minute, receiving a pass from Daud Mohamed, who danced around a defender to create space. After one touch, Crim tapped a shot into the net from the middle of the box, just beyond the keeper’s reach.

“(Crim) had a huge impact,” Eiserman said. “He brings everything. He has a knowledge of the game. He leads as well. He’s played at a level that a lot of high school kids haven’t played, so his experience on the field is fantastic.”

Crim, who completed the hat trick by slipping through a pair of defenders to create his own shot in the 59th minute, was not the only newcomer to make an impact. Joseph Andrejack, Tarik Heric and Ignacio Arce – sons of U.S. Army War College students – also scored goals in the Herd’s season opener.

“We’ve always had great War College kids,” said Eiserman, whose father retired from the War College. “They always bring a unique personality, and they’re usually outgoing and fit in pretty well with other team members. It’s great to have them, especially when they’re such good players.”

The newcomers have meshed well in the offseason with a relatively young Carlisle lineup that gained valuable experience in 2022. It has brought a different kind of energy to a soccer program looking to take a step forward this fall in a season that continues Tuesday night with a home game against defending District 3 champion and Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Central Dauphin.

“We have really good chemistry together,” said Warner, a senior captain. “We do a lot of stuff off the field, and I think that’s been a big part to get us going on the right track this year.”

