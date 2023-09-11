The crowd, cooled by the creeping late-afternoon shadows, let out a cheer Monday afternoon at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Stadium. The LED scoreboard tucked into the space behind the team benches flashed an animated scene with the letters spelling out “GOAL,” and Jacques Offenbach’s Can-Can music blasted from the stadium’s sound system.

Cumberland Valley’s boys soccer team had just taken a 2-1 lead over rival Central Dauphin five minutes and 13 seconds into the second half of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division showdown. The Eagles maintained the momentum in the fierce and festive atmosphere, pulling away with a Jake Snyder goal on a free kick late to secure a 3-1 victory over the defending District 3 Class 4A champions.

The Eagles (4-0, 2-0 Commonwealth) have earned four wins in four games this season – all of them against 2022 state qualifiers – and the rivalry game with the Rams represented another chance for them to tap into the consistency they’ve found in the season’s first two weeks.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a box-checker,” said Snyder, a senior defensive midfielder and captain. “We play it just as every other game. We’re just a little more excited when we win it.”

The Rams (3-2, 1-1) had erased an early Cumberland Valley advantage, answering a Brandon Kulp goal with the equalizer from Carter Ramberger off a corner kick in the 12th minute. Returning three starters from its district championship team that had 13 seniors, Central Dauphin threatened to strike again toward the end of the half, applying pressure from the speed of its forwards.

The fouls picked up toward the end of the half. So, too, did the intensity. But during the intermission, the Eagles kept the focus on themselves.

“At halftime, we said, ‘This game’s no different than Emmaus. It’s no different than being on the road in Chambersburg,’” said Cumberland Valley head coach Matt Billman. “It happens to be a game that does have history behind it, but we’ve been preaching to them this year that you guys are the 2023 team, and whatever happened last year or 30 years ago, it’s just something that old people like me talk about it. Don’t worry about it. Just play your game.”

Cumberland Valley applied steady pressure to start the half. Less than five minutes into the period, Nathan Melewsky fired a shot from 30 yards out off a long-range pass from Chayse Snyder without letting the ball hit the ground. The ball banged off the crossbar.

“It would have been cool if it had gone in,” Billman said, “but I think it just added to our intensity. We were knocking on the door. Who’s going to kick the door down?”

Moments later, Lex Radosavljevic provided the answer, punching in a ball that had pinballed through a crown after a Zac Slevin free kick, calling up the scoreboard animation and the Can-can music.

As a program, the Eagles have been knocking on the door since winning a district title in 2020. A relatively young roster won a playoff game the following year, last year’s team suffered a first-round loss in a game decided by penalty kicks.

“We talked about how things ended, but we also said that’s all over,” Billman said. “We’re just focusing on getting better every day and controlling what we can control. We’ve done a really good job trying to write our story this year and what we want to do. We have great kids and great captains. We’re just doing some fun things.”

The fun things have led to a 12-4 scoring margin through four games. They stem from positivity, a trait the players had picked as one they value the most in their teammates.

“We’re just always there for each other,” Snyder said. “(Senior midfielder) Michael Selan, he’s probably the nicest guy on this planet. Every time you see him, it just puts a smile on your face.”

The positivity has also helped the Eagles shed their egos when it comes to playing time. Twenty players saw action Monday, consistent with the rotation of 18-19 that Billman and his staff have used throughout the season.

“I know everybody wants to play and everybody wants to start,” Billman said. “It’s a really daunting job to only be able to start 10 field players and one goalie when you have so many talented kids. But some guys coming off the bench have really played some quality minutes for us, and I think that was the difference for us tonight.”

It includes senior Brodie Murray and junior Michael Hoy, who have split time evenly in goal for the Eagles. The two-goalkeeper system is a first for Cumberland Valley, but it has worked. The duo turned away four of the five shots Central Dauphin threw on frame Monday. The Eagles have not allowed more than one goal in a game.

“They’ve been great with it,” Billman said. “They’re each other’s biggest supporter. The team is totally relaxed and bought in with that. They’ll play it back to Brody. They’ll play it back to Michael. I’m really happy for them.”

Like the Eagles, the Rams have vowed to keep the focus on their own play and write their own story. They’re looking forward to the next chapter.

“Credit to them today,” Central Dauphin coach head coach Neil Cooper said of the Eagles. “They shut us down. They made life difficult for us. They took the half-chances that they had. I don’t think anyone had any real clear chances today. .. But that’s it in games like this. It’s going to be scrappy. It’s going to be messy, and at the end of the day, they got the bounces their way this time. We’ll be back. We’ll fight again.”

