The Camp Hill boys soccer players heard the quip from the direction of the Big Spring bench mere minutes into the championship game of the Bulldog Bash in Newville. Their teammate, Lorenzo Lici, had been sealed off by a pair of Big Spring defenders, and someone on the opposing sidelines remarked that Lisi didn’t like to pass.

The Lions took that personally.

Bringing the Michael Jordan motivation meme to the field, the Lions struck for 10 goals – three of them on Lici assists – and made sure to compliment every pass the foreign exchange student from Italy made throughout the match on the way to a 10-0 triumph and a Bulldog Bash title.

“It’s still early, so it’s nice to see that chemistry, that bond,” said Camp Hill head coach Justin Sheaffer. “It’s not easy to be a foreign exchange student. It’s not easy to be new to a school. We added a couple new boys to our school, and the way the boys have embraced them and kind of brought them into this family, that says a lot about them. I’m really proud of them.”

Saturday’s 10-0 victory on Big Spring’s sunbaked soccer field was the third game in less than 42 hours for the Lions (2-1). They opened their season with a 2-0 loss at Middletown late Thursday night and defeated Brandywine Heights 2-1 in the Bulldog Bash’s first round Saturday morning.

“This was a good weekend,” Sheaffer said. “Middletown got us the other day, but they deserved to win. They have a good squad again this year. But it was nice to see the boys respond the way they did. They showed their condition. They showed their commitment today. Playing two games in a day is not easy.”

Lici opened the scoring, cashing in on a penalty kick awarded to the Lions due to a Big Spring handball in the box in the ninth minute.

“We came out playing defensive instead of playing with an offensive mindset,” said Big Spring head coach Scott Anderson, “and that’s a big thing. We’ve got to change that mindset around.”

With the lead, the Lions turned up the offensive pressure. Three-year starter Ty Kirchoff scored his first of three goals in the game 1:50 later, and Ethan Shamash jumped on a loose ball in the box for the game’s third goal in the 23rd minute.

“We need to find resiliency,” Anderson said of the Bulldogs (1-2), who had earned their first win of the season with a 4-3 decision over Susquehanna Township earlier Saturday. “It’s something that, when I look back at some of the teams we’ve had in the past that were strong teams, they were teams that mentally and physically would fight their way through things like the mental mistakes that happen during the game.”

Camp Hill poured it on in the second half. Kirchhoff completed a hat trick with two goals in the half’s first six minutes, and Ian Lentz and Miller Nelson added two goals apiece.” Goalkeeper Mac Sarff stopped both Big Spring shots that landed on frame, and his counterparts – Landed Mayer and Camden Gates – combined to make 12 saves for Big Spring.

“We knew we had to create some momentum for the season,” Kirchhoff said, “so we came ready. It’s hot out today. We all worked together. We’re all confident. We rely on each other. It’s a team effort.”

The team effort takes Camp Hill back into Mid-Penn Capital Division play Wednesday when the Lions host Milton Hershey at 7 p.m.. Big Spring, which expects senior starting goalkeeper Peyton Weekley to return the team next week after returning from basic training for the Pennsylvania National Guard, aims to bounce back Tuesday when it welcomes James Buchanan for a Mid-Penn Colonial opener also scheduled for Wednesday at 7.

Photos: Middletown tops Camp Hill in Mid-Penn boys soccer